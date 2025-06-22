Coleen Nolan is set to become a grandmother for the third time after her daughter Ciara Fensome announced she’s pregnant with her first baby.

Back in April 2024, Ciara announced that she was engaged to partner Max Innes. Now the pair have more happy news to share…

Coleen Nolan is to become a grandmother for the third time after daughter Ciara announced her pregnancy (Credit: YouTube)

Coleen Nolan’s daughter pregnant

Loose Women star Coleen is already grandmother to two babies. In 2016, eldest son Shane Jr welcomed daughter Amelia. Then, in November 2024, her son Jake became a dad to a little boy.

Now Ciara, Coleen Nolan‘s youngest child, who is 24, has announced she’s expecting.

She posted two pictures to announce the news – one saw her cradling her baby bump and the other showed the parents-to-be holding baby scan photos.

Ciara shared: “One of me is cute but two tho? Baby Innes pending.”

Famous pals react

Coleen’s Loose Women pals were quick to comment.

Saira Khan said: “Wow!! Congratulations!” Ruth Langsford also commented: “WONDERFUL! Congratulations!”

Denise Welch and Shane Richie – who was married to Coleen and is dad to her two sons – liked the post.

So excited.

Coleen – who has been holidaying in Rhodes with Ciara – is yet to comment on the baby news.

Ciara’s pals flooded the comments section with support. One said: “OMG, massive congratulations to you both!!” Another then added: “Omg massive congrats to you both!! You two are gonna be the best parents.” “So excited,” another added.

Happy news for the Nolans after a lot of sadness

The happy family news comes after a tough six months for Coleen. In January, she lost her beloved sister Linda. Her brother Brian was then diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Coleen is currently single after splitting from her boyfriend Michael Jones. The pair met on Tinder and had an on/off relationship for three years. They split for good in December 2024.

Coleen Nolan shares daughter Ciara with ex-husband Ray Fensome. They tied the knot in 2007 but divorced 11 years later in 2018.

