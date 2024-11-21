Coleen Nolan has become a grandmother to a little boy as her son Jake Roche welcomed his first child.

In June, Coleen revealed that she was set to become a grandmother again.

The Loose Women star first became a grandparent when her eldest son, Shane Richie Jr., welcomed a daughter in 2016.

Now, Coleen has shared some more baby news as she appeared on the ITV lunchtime show.

Speaking on Loose Women on Thursday, Coleen said: “I’ve got some good news to announce. So my baby boy Jake and his gorgeous fiancée Georgia had a baby boy!

“So I’ve got a little grandson now. I’ve not even seen him yet apart from pictures.”

She added: “He was five pounds seven, he was tiny!”

When asked how she feels, she said: “Really surreal, I’m really emotional. Jake to me is still my baby, and there he is now, a dad. He was so emotional.”

Jake, who Coleen shares with ex-husband Shane Richie, took to Instagram on on November 11 to share the exciting news that he and his partner Georgia were expecting.

“Due to an unexpected yet exciting family development, I’ve decided to reschedule my upcoming November shows – 21/22/23,” he wrote.

“My partner and I are expecting the arrival of our little one around that time (sooner than we thought), and I want to be fully present to support her and our growing family.”

While thanking fans for their “support” and “patience,” Jake joked: “Here’s to the future of nepo babies.”

In her column for the Mirror in June, Coleen opened up about becoming a grandmother again while revealing the gender of the baby.

“I can finally reveal that I’m going to be a grandmother again, as they’re expecting a baby at the end of the year,” she said.

“On Saturday, a few of us got together at my house for the gender reveal and, just as I said, ‘I think it’s a boy’, Jake let off the confetti gun and turned the living room blue,” Coleen continued.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about having a grandson.”

