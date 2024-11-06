Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan had an awkward moment on ITV earlier today (November 6) after This Morning and Loose Women crossed over.

The actor was on This Morning to discuss his upcoming EastEnders storyline with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley and hinted that his character Alfie Moon could be about to get together with his ex-wife Kat Slater, played by Jessie Wallace.

Shane and ex Coleen reunited on air for the Loose Women crossover on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Shane Richie on This Morning today

He then made a joke about Loose Women, which his own ex-wife Coleen has been a panellist on since 2000.

He quipped about his appearance on This Morning today: “Great to be on This Morning! It was either that or Loose Women and I only watch Loose Women now to see what I’m up to… those who know, know.”

Ben chuckled and Shane asked: “You got it, didn’t you?” with Ben adding: “I definitely get it, don’t worry about that.”

Later, as the interview came to a finish, Ben and Cat ventured over to the Loose Women studio to find out what would be coming up on today’s show.

Host Charlene White confirmed to Shane that they wouldn’t be talking about him as she stood alongside co-stars Coleen, Judi Love, and Brenda Edwards.

Actor Shane could be heard saying, “what have I done now?” and “I remember her,” as the hosts returned to the This Morning studio.

Shane was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

As This Morning returned to the studio, Shane said: “Four lovely ladies.”

Host Ben then said: “Shane, that’s enough now.” Shane quipped: “Okay, I’m going now!”

Viewers branded the moment “awkward” on social media as one said on X: “Haha awkward lol.”

Another wrote: “Well that’s awkward.”

Shane and Coleen married in 1990 after meeting in 1986 and have two sons together, Shane Jr. and Jake. They split in 1999, three years after Shane moved to Manchester to play the role of Danny Zuko in Grease.

In her 2009 autobiography, Coleen shared that she began to become suspicious at this time, and more so when she spotted one woman at an industry party for one of Shane’s musicals.

She wrote: “At the after-show party, I can distinctly remember examining this one girl. There were loads of people there but she just stood out. She had really long dark hair and was wearing a skin-tight white dress.”

Coleen and Shane were married from 1990 to 1999 (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan’s family

Recently, Coleen welcomed a new arrival into her family. The TV personality, who’s been in an on/off relationship with Michael Jones since 2021, announced that she adopted a 14-year-old Shih Tzu, Buster.

She said: “Once we brought him home, we already knew this is going to be his forever home. We love him so much already! Buster, welcome to the family!”

Read more: Loose Women favourite Coleen Nolan supporting Ruth Langsford ‘like she supported me when my marriage wasn’t in a good place’

What did you think of the moment between Shane and Coleen? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.