Coleen Nolan reveals huge fear following death of sister Linda

Coleen Nolan has revealed a fear she developed following the death of her sister, Linda.

Linda Nolan tragically passed away in January after a 20-year battle with cancer. Her sister Maureen later confirmed that she had contracted pneumonia over Christmas and that ultimately led to her death.

Since then Coleen has shared heartbreaking details on her grief journey, as well as Linda’s final moments. But today (May 19) she revealed a new fear she had after Linda passed away.

Coleen Nolan opened up on sister Linda

On Loose Women today, the panel were discussing whether or not you should reach out to someone after hearing bad news – even if you are on bad terms with them.

The hosts all began sharing their own opinions, which led Coleen to reveal that Linda could “hold a grudge” and it actually resulted in Coleen developing a fear after her death.

She explained: “If you are somebody who holds grudges then it’s very hard to let it go. Linda, as much as I loved her, she did hold a grudge against certain people.

“She had a list of people that she never wanted to see. I remember when she passed away, I worried about it. I was like ‘please do not turn up to her funeral’. I don’t know what I would have done. She wouldn’t be happy.”

When Ruth asked her if Linda had given her a list of names she didn’t want in attendance, Coleen explained she didn’t need to because she already knew about all of them.

“I knew all of the people she had fallen out with – and all the people she didn’t like. I just kept thinking: ‘Please do not turn up’.”

Coleen reveals details on four-year separation from sisters

The topic of holding grudges made Coleen also recall the four years she spent not speaking to her sisters Anne and Denise. And how it was their other sister Bernie’s funeral which brought them back together.

Coleen admitted: “When my sister Bernie died, me, Anne and Denise hadn’t spoken for four years. The first time we spoke was at Bernie’s funeral. It’s things like that which make you go ‘What are we doing?’

“Life is too short. I could remember what the argument was about, but it seemed so pathetic. We just lost our sister and we had this stupid fall-out that just grew and grew. The reason was silly and it got out of hand.”

However, Coleen admitted that when Linda passed away, the amount of people she didn’t know that were getting in touch with her “meant a lot”. She explained that the messages of support “really helped” both her and her family move forward.

