Coleen Nolan ‘putting on a brave face’ ahead of first milestone without sister Linda

Coleen Nolan is set to face her first huge milestone event since sister Linda passed away in January after a tough battle with cancer.

This week on March 12 (Wednesday), Coleen is set to turn 60 years old. And while the big birthday is usually something to look forward to, it will be Coleen’s first milestone without her sister.

Linda passed away on January 15 at the age of 65 following a prolonged cancer battle that began 20 years ago. And so only two months on, Coleen’s birthday is set to be twinged with sadness.

The star is turning 60 on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan ‘putting on a brave face’ after Linda’s death

Coleen has been very open the last few months about struggling with Linda’s death, with the almost 60-year-old even breaking down on Loose Women.

A source told OK! Magazine that it’s a bittersweet day for the Loose Women star, and she will be very much thinking of her sister.

They said: “This is a milestone birthday for Coleen. But she is still, of course, going to be thinking about her sister.

“Coleen is still very, very sad about losing Linda. So it is a very bittersweet moment. It’s heartbreaking that Linda won’t be there.”

At the time of Linda’s passing, Coleen paid tribute to her sister on Instagram. She wrote: “I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda. Linda was a beacon of love, kindness and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious. Her presence would light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and jot to those around her.”

Coleen has shared her heartbreak over Linda’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Nolan’s trolling after funeral

Just a few weeks ago, Coleen revealed that she was faced with trolls after Linda’s funeral.

Speaking on Loose Women on 17 February, Coleen revealed she was attacked online for her appearance at the funeral – with people accusing her of smiling too much.

She said: “I got out of the funeral car smiling. Because there were so many people standing there smiling at me. But then I got slated for smiling online.

“The turnout made us cry in the car. It’s exactly what she would have wanted. Linda would have loved it. When I was smiling, it was a gratitude thing.”

Linda Nolan heartbreaking timeline Linda Nolan passed away in January after a tough 20-year cancer battle, leaving her family and fans heartbroken all over the world. Diagnosed in 2005 Linda was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005, 12 months after her sister Anne had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and her husband Brian with skin cancer. Then six years later, Linda was given the all-clear. Linda Nolan’s cancer returned in 2017 In 2017 the doctors told her she had breast cancer again (HER2-positive). And heartbreakingly, the disease began to spread and the incurable form of secondary cancer reached her hip. By 2020 she was told it had now reached her liver, before she told the world it was in her brain in 2023. It was her fourth diagnosis in under 20 years. Linda and Anne had treatment together Anne’s illness returned in April 2020, days before Linda found out hers had reached her liver. And so the sisters made the choice to have chemotherapy together. They even wrote the book Stronger Together afterwards, detailing their journey with the disease, including treatments they had and side effects they experienced. The duo wrote emotional segments on their sister Bernie’s death, and Linda’s late husband Brian. 2023 revelation from Linda Nolan Linda Nolan shared that the disease had spread way back in 2023. She made the discovery after she noticed her balance and memory were declining. And after “quite nasty falls” concern was raised and she began using a wheelchair. When she met her consultant in March 2023, she asked if the disease had spread and she was told the grave news. She said of her shock: “I wasn’t getting headaches – so, really, it was a shock that the doctor said, ‘it’s in your brain’.” Treatment stopped working in 2024 Linda announced she was starting a different treatment, Enhertu, to control the progression of her cancer. At the time she declared she was “ready to try anything”. Despite it having a strong effect on her, in summer 2024 it was reported that the disease in her brain had grown. January 2025 – Linda’s heartbreaking death Linda lost her fight to cancer on Wednesday January 15, after her tough 20-year battle. Her family have been sharing their heartbreak online since then. But Linda’s funeral was a true showbiz send-off. It’s believed she asked for a bright pink sparkly coffin. And her family had invited fans to gather to say goodbye.

