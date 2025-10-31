Coleen Nolan has become a grandmother once again after her daughter Ciara gave birth this week.

Ciara, 24, shared the heart-warming news on her Instagram, sending her followers wild.

Coleen Nolan’s daughter gives birth to baby boy

Taking to Instagram last night (Thursday, October 30), Ciara revealed that she’s given birth to a baby boy.

The daughter of TV star Coleen and guitarist Ray Fensome shared three snaps of the happy news with her 21.1k followers. In the first, Ciara can be seen cradling her baby boy in a hospital bed, smiling up at the camera.

The second and third photos show Ciara and partner Max smiling and cuddling their newborn son.

“Sidney Ray Innes 29/10/2025 9lb 10 So proud of all 3 of us,” Ciara captioned the post.

“I have carried him for 9 months but @maxkerrinnes, you have carried us all this whole time.”

Eagle-eyed fans may notice that there’s a heartfelt family tribute in Sidney’s name, with Ciara and Max opting to give him the second name Ray, after her father.

Ciara has welcomed her first child (Credit: Coleen Nolan / YouTube)

Ciara’s followers send their love

Ciara’s followers took to the comment section to gush over the amazing news.

“So so proud of you both. Uncle [bleep] can’t wait to hold him,” her half-brother, Shane Nolan, commented.

“Letssss goooo sidderzzzzz [flame and heart emojis],” her other brother, Jake Roche, said.

“Ciara!!! He’s amazing!! And not taller than you!!! Thrilled for you xxx,” Coleen’s Loose Women co-star Denise Welch gushed.

“Ohh my god guys!!! Congratulations – so happy for you – the coolest parents on the planet! Can’t wait to visit and have a cuddle xx,” Saira Khan said.

“Congrats babe, he’s beautiful,” Charlotte Dawson wrote.

“Crying love you guys so much [crying emojis] Congratulations to you all [heart emoji]. Ciara, I’m so proud of you, what an amazing mum you already are. I can’t wait for everything to come! What a perfect little boy for a perfect couple,” another follower gushed.

Coleen became a grandmother for the second time last year when her son Jake welcomed a baby boy. Son Shane has a little girl from a previous relationship called Amelia, who was born in 2016, and is expecting another baby with his partner Maddie.

