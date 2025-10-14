Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has opened up about dating again in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

The TV panelist, 60, who has been previously married twice, split from her boyfriend Michael Jones in late 2024 after being together for three years.

However, Coleen has admitted she has been dating again and lifted the lid on how it’s been going…

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan reveals she is on dating apps

“I’m on the apps,” Coleen told ED!. “I don’t meet people in the industry. I mean, I meet loads of people, but they’re either extremely young, married, or gay.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner admitted the apps are “hit and miss”.

“There are days when I’m on it and I get so depressed. I think, oh God, I just can’t be bothered. But at the same time, I’ve met some genuinely lovely people on there, some really great guys. Even when it hasn’t worked out romantically, it’s sometimes turned into a friendship where someone will check in now and then, which is actually kind of nice,” Coleen explained.

“It’s definitely hit and miss, but then again, so is dating in general, right? The only thing I really hate about it is that it feels a bit like flipping through a catalogue. Well, it is a catalogue and you’re basing it straight away on the way someone looks.”

‘I hate going on dates’

With a busy schedule juggling her family life and TV career, Coleen has admitted it’s often a struggle to meet up with someone for a date.

“I’ve met people who say: ‘Oh, would you like to meet for lunch or something next week?’ And I’ll say: ‘I’m not actually available for the next four weeks.’ They must be thinking, why are you even on here if you don’t have time?” the Loose Women star said.

“But for me, sometimes I just enjoy the app itself — the playful, flirtatious chat. It’s not always about needing to meet someone and get married.”

