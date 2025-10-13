Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has admitted she has “begged” to appear on Strictly Come Dancing in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

The TV panelist, 60, is no stranger to signing up for a competition show, having previously competed on Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother twice, the latter she won the second time around.

However, Coleen has been vocal about her love for Strictly and remains disappointed that she’s never been asked to take part…

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan ‘pleads’ to appear on Strictly

“I have begged. I have pleaded, I have almost camped out to get on Strictly, and no, they’re just not having it. They don’t want me,” she told ED!.

During this year’s launch, the pro dancers performed to The Nolans’ iconic song I’m in the Mood for Dancing. Instead of seeing it as a potential seal of approval for a future appearance, Coleen thought otherwise.

“No, I think what they said is: ‘Look, this might shut her up. We’ll play a song, and then that’ll be enough and she’ll leave us alone,'” she said.

“I am going to leave them alone. And the thing is, 20 years ago, when I was pleading from the time it started, I would have been good, I think. But now I’m 60. My joints aren’t quite what they were, so I’d probably be crap now. But I still give it a go, I think.”

‘There’s someone there that just hates me’

Coleen admitted she had initial “fears” that the show might ask her to compete this year after her daughter, Ciara, announced she was pregnant.

“If I’m in London and Ciara goes into labour, I’m not doing it. So this year, I didn’t feel so bad that they hadn’t asked me again,” she explained. Her son, Shane Jr, later announced he was expecting another child.

However, Coleen revealed that when pro dancers appear on Loose Women, they have questioned why she hasn’t appeared on the hit BBC show.

“When we have the professionals come on Loose Women, because they know I love it, they go: ‘We’re gonna get you to learn a little dance for the opening bit.’ I learned this little dance, and without blowing my own trumpet, I’m not brilliant, but I mean, I can learn a routine, but everyone who’s come on has gone: ‘Why have you never done Strictly?'” she said.

“I just think there’s someone there that just hates me. I wish that person would get in touch with me and just tell me why,” Coleen continued.

“Originally, it was because I did Dancing On Ice. But now they’ve got Amber Davies who did that show. When I saw that, I went: ‘Don’t you dare use the Dancing On Ice thing with me now.’ They’re running out of excuses!”

