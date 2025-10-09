TV star Coleen Nolan has addressed the looming cuts at ITV, which will heavily impact Loose Women, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

The show, which she has been a staple on for more than two decades, was hit with awful news when the network suddenly announced it would only air on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks from 2026.

While Loose Women will still be produced by ITV Studios, it will broadcast from a new location in central London. Not only that, there will no longer be a live audience.

Coleen admitted the ITV cuts were a ‘shock’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coleen Nolan addresses Loose Women cuts

While speaking to ED!, Coleen admitted that “everyone was a bit in shock” when they found out about the cuts.

“Unfortunately, the world we live in at the moment isn’t great for anyone. Jobs are going everywhere in every career, so it was hard to see work colleagues that I’ve known for 20-odd years or even the last couple of years lose their jobs behind the scenes. At first, the atmosphere was a bit low. But now, what I love about them is that they still give their all every single day on this show,” she said.

Despite her colleagues’ hard work ethic, Coleen confessed that she may not have reacted in the same way.

“I don’t know if I’d have been that good,” she said, adding: “I think I’d have gone: ‘You know what? You can stick it!’ But they didn’t. They come in every day, and they do exactly the best job that they’ve done for the last 20-odd years.”

In addition to many of the staff, Coleen will “miss” the studio audience who show up on a daily basis.

“It’s bittersweet,” she continued. “It’s really sad on one hand, I know when we’re coming up to Christmas, before we break for the holidays, that’s going to be really sad because I’m going to be saying goodbye to people I might not see again.”

Coleen Nolan 2026 tour

In the new year, Coleen will be embarking on another UK tour, following the success of her 2023 headline shows. The seven-date tour, where the Irish singer will perform in cities such as Leeds, London and Manchester, will differ from her last string of shows.

“It was very nerve-wracking. That was a proper all-singing, all-dancing, live band type of tour. I was incredibly nervous, I would say stage fright, actually, but loved every minute of it,” she said.

“In that tour, I did a section called Col’s Corner, where it was a sit-down section. We got questions from the audience and stuff like that. This next tour is very much based on the Col’s Corner section. It’s more like a Q&A looking back, career-wise.”

Her son, Shane, will be hosting the dates alongside his mother.

“We want it very much to be also audience-driven. I will throw a few songs in as well. I don’t want it to just be boring me, me, me, this is what I did in 1974, and go through every year. I’ll be there for weeks,” Coleen continued.

“I want questions that the audience has always wanted to ask, and also ending it with us all up dancing.”

Tickets for Coleen Nolan’s 2026 tour are on sale now.

