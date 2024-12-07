Coleen Nolan has shared her “sadness” following her split from boyfriend Michael Jones.

The couple met on dating app Tinder back in 2021, and she introduced him to the world during an episode of Loose Women that same year.

However, they originally split in the summer of 2022, before reuniting the following year. Sadly, though, it appears the romance wasn’t meant to be, with Coleen confirming they have now split for good.

Coleen Nolan and her boyfriend Michael have sadly split (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend

Speaking to OK!, Coleen revealed: “We’ve decided that we would rather just stay friends, take it as a friendship. And, you know, it’s nothing to do with anyone else, it’s nobody’s fault. But I’m really busy and when I’m not really busy with work I’m busy on the farm and I feel personally that I can’t give time to everything. We still get along great and hopefully we can continue to be friends, who knows?”

Coleen – who remains friends with ex-husbands Shane Richie and Ray Fensome – said she thinks that attitude comes from “age and experience”.

Coleen remains friends with her two ex-husbands (Credit: Splash News)

‘Life’s too short’

Continuing to explain the reasons for her split, Coleen said: “With it being my 60th next year I think, I haven’t got time, life’s too short. I mean, I hope I have lots of time but I’m not 20 any more, I don’t want to wait for two years and see what happens. I’m not going to say it wasn’t sad, because of course it was. I don’t regret any of it, it was fabulous.”

Michael was introduced to the world in a Loose Women interview (Credit: YouTube)

‘I focus on the times that were great, not the sad ending’

The Loose Women favourite went on to say that Michael “came along at just the right time for me”.

“I think over the last three-and-a-half years we’ve helped each other grow. I always choose to focus on the times that were great, not the sad ending. The last two years of both my marriages were probably horrendous, but equally, the 10 years before were fantastic, so I’d rather focus on that,” she said.

