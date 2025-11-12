Coleen Nolan ‘heartbroken’ as famous family hit by fresh tragedy: ‘The most amazing woman’

Coleen Nolan has shared her heartbreak following the death of her former mother-in-law.

Coleen’s daughter Ciara Fensome shared a post announcing her grandmother’s death earlier this week. Loose Women star Coleen shares Ciara with her ex-husband Ray Fensome.

Ciara shared a picture of herself with her grandmother, as well as a video of all the family celebrating her 100th birthday, complete with a card from the King and Queen.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan suffers another family loss

Ciara posted: “Last night we lost my 100-year-old grandma. She was truly one of a kind and an absolute legend in our family.”

The new mum then revealed that her grandmother didn’t get to meet her new great-grandson, Sidney. Ciara gave birth to her first baby on October 29, and revealed that she named him after her late grandfather.

Continuing her post, she said about her grandmother: “Unfortunately she didn’t get to meet Sid, who was named after her late husband. But it’s like she waited until she knew he was safe in the world before she left us.

“Sleep tight Grandma we love you,” she concluded her post.

Coleen was among those commenting. She posted: “The most amazing woman [broken heart emoji].”

Ciara gave birth to baby Sidney at the end of the last month. As well as naming him after her grandfather, she also named Sidney after his. The baby’s middle name is Ray, after Ciara’s dad.

Heartbreaking family history

The loss is the latest in a long line of heartbreak to hit the famous family. January 2025 saw her beloved sister Linda pass away following a 20-year battle with cancer.

Coleen and her family sadly lost sister Bernie to cancer in 2013. Coleen, too, was previously diagnosed with skin cancer, and sister Anne has had breast cancer twice. Coleen’s own mum, Maureen, died in 2007, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

