Loose Women star Olivia Attwood has revealed that she won’t be spending Christmas at home with husband Bradley Dack this year.

The star, 34, who has just moved home, has admitted she “needs a break” and is booking herself into a hotel this Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD DACK (@olivia_attwood)

Olivia Attwood to spend Christmas ‘alone’

Speaking on her Sunday Roast show with Pete Wicks on their Kiss FM podcast, Olivia opened up about how this Christmas is going to look slightly different for her.

The star, who recently moved home from Cheshire to London, will be spending the big day in a hotel 10 minutes away from her new home, along with her dogs.

“I’m in London for Christmas,” Olivia said.

“I’m staying in London but going to a hotel, we did the family already, we’re done. My family is going skiing, we can’t go skiing because of the football.”

Olivia has quite a different Christmas planned (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Olivia’s Christmas in London

Olivia’s husband, Bradley, plays for Gillingham United, who have a very busy schedule this festive period. The League Two side will be playing on Boxing Day against Cambridge United. They’ll then play three days later on the 29th against Colchester, before traveling to Swindon on New Year’s Day and to Notts County on the 4th of January.

Continuing, Olivia said: “So me and Brad are going to a hotel, but he’s playing most days, so it’ll be me and the dogs, which is perfect.

“I decided to do a hotel which is just 10 minutes from my house, which is mental, because I’m moving house, aren’t I? I feel I physically, mentally needed a break from where we’re currently living, because we’ve got [bleep] everywhere, boxes, suitcases.

She then added, “I just need to not be there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD DACK (@olivia_attwood)

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood on ‘horrendous’ house move

Olivia also opened up about her house move.

“I was hanging out my [bleep] that is the worst thing, pro tip just don’t do that hungover,” she said.

“I had a removal company and Mum and Dad came to help, they were there just to project manage the situation. It is a complicated situation because I’m going to live in central for another year, some stuff will come to my new apartment, some stuff will go into long-term storage, some stuff will go into a skip, some stuff I’ll give away to people.

“I was literally there and just pointed. That’s all I did for six hours. It was horrendous, though. It is my worst nightmare, by the end of January, I should be fully situated in my new place.”

