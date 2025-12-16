Loose Women star Olivia Attwood broke down in tears as she moved out of her marital house after living there for over four years.

The former Love Island star, 34, shared updates of her move on her Instagram today (Tuesday, December 16).

Olivia and Bradley tied the knot in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood in tears over house move

In a video posted for her 2.5 million followers to see, Olivia shared an emotional video of herself and Bradley moving out of their home.

The couple sold their home back in October and are relocating to London.

The star uploaded a video featuring clips of her packing stuff into boxes, sitting on the stairs in tears, and waving goodbye to the house.

“I’M NOT OK,” she captioned the post.

“You know how I feel about emotional displays on the Internet breaking my own rules lol. Neuro spicy [neurodivergent] people what is it about craving fresh starts and change but then the actual action of change makes you feel like you’re on fire from the inside!!!!”

Olivia also captioned parts of the video.

The first caption read: “Pro tip – don’t do a house move hungover.”

Another read: “Saying goodbye to the house I’ll never call home again”.

Olivia has moved with Bradley (Credit: ITV)

Fans send their love

“I spent the happiest, most peaceful times in my adult life in this house… or maybe my whole life. I don’t think I would ever be ready to say goodbye – but things don’t always play out the way you thought they might. Next chapter pending,” her captions then read.

Olivia’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with love and support.

“You’ve got this!!! But I also totally feel & understand this.. from our neuro-spicy household to yours.. big love!!” one follower commented.

“I’m so happy you are now full-time in London…..wipe your tears, the best is yet to come,” another said.

“Moving house is always emotional, whether you wanted to move or not. It may take a while to settle in and that’s okay! Take your time and be kind to yourself,” a third wrote.

Olivia and Bradley tied the knot in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Challenging’ time for Olivia and Bradley

The move comes after a “challenging” time for Olivia and Bradley. Back in September, the couple were hit with divorce rumours after pictures of Olivia and Pete Wicks looking cosy on holiday in Ibiza were made public.

Bradley was said to be “fuming” with the pictures.

Speaking to the Daily Mail after, Olivia said: “Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us.

“My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time. No one else really wants to say that part out loud but it is difficult at times.”

Read more: Loose Women star Olivia Attwood forced off show last minute after ‘collapsing’ backstage: ‘My body said no’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!