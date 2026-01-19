ITV faces backlash after Katie Price appears on Olivia Attwood’s Getting Filthy Rich

Katie Price is at the centre of complaints to ITV after she appeared on Olivia Attwood’s Getting Filthy Rich.

Katie popped up in Olivia’s ITV2 show last night as it returned for a fourth series.

In the opening episode, Olivia looked at how celebrities are increasingly turning to OnlyFans as a lucrative income stream.

Katie Price has appeared on Olivia Attwood’s Getting Filthy Rich and fans have made a demand to ITV (Credit: ITV)

Both Katie and her showbiz pal, former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona, opened up about the eye watering sums they have made since joining the adult content platform.

But once the first episode aired, viewers were unanimous for one reason.

Katie Price on Getting Filthy Rich: Fans turn on ITV

Olivia’s fourth series launched on ITV2 on Sunday January 18, 2026, with an episode titled Celebrity OnlyFans.

During the show, Olivia spoke to Katie, Kerry and TOWIE star Lauren Goodger about their personal experiences on the platform.

Former glamour model Katie explained how she uses an AI version of herself on OnlyFans to revive her Jordan persona.

She told Olivia the technology allows her to send personalised videos using an AI Jordan, who looks and sounds exactly like she did during her modelling peak.

Katie said she earns between £50,000 and £80,000 a month through the site.

However, she stressed she would never do full frontal nudity out of respect for her eldest children, Junior, 20, and Princess, 18.

“I’m not greedy. I’ve had the Ferarri, I’ve had everything,” she said.

While Katie’s appearance clearly captivated viewers, many ended the episode with the same complaint aimed firmly at ITV.

They want her back on their screens.

Fans demand return of Katie Price reality shows

Taking to Instagram, viewers urged ITV to give Katie Price her own reality series once again.

Katie enjoyed a long and successful partnership with ITV in the noughties, fronting several popular reality shows on ITV2.

These included When Jordan Met Peter, Jordan & Peter: Laid Bare, Jordan & Peter: Marriage and Mayhem, Katie & Peter: The Next Chapter, Katie & Peter: The Baby Diaries and Katie & Peter: Unleashed.

Alongside then husband Peter Andre, she also filmed series in Africa and the US.

After their split in 2009, Katie continued solo with What Katie Did Next.

Fans want to see Katie back on ITV2 with her own reality series (Credit: ITV)

Her ITV deal ended in 2012 before she later moved to Quest, where her shows failed to attract the same level of viewers.

Now, fans are calling on ITV to give Katie another chance with a fresh new series.

One Getting Filthy Rich viewer wrote on Instagram: “It’s a shame ITV won’t have Kate or support her.”

Another said: “We need Katie back on TV.” A third added: “We need what Katie did next back!”

One fan tagged ITV directly, writing: “Please bring her show back! What Katie did next!!! @itv.” Another commented: “Please bring What Katie Did Next back for 2026!! She so deserves this.”

Would you tune in?

