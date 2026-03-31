Olivia Attwood drops Vegas wedding bombshell days after she’s spotted kissing Pete Wicks

Olivia Attwood has made a surprise wedding confession, just days after being spotted kissing Pete Wicks.

Loose Women star Olivia, 34, split from husband Bradley Dack earlier this year after tying the knot in 2023.

Olivia wants a Vegas wedding (Credit: Cover Images)

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Olivia Attwood’s Vegas wedding bombshell

Speaking on her podcast, Sunday Roast, with Pete this week, Olivia dropped a bombshell about a second wedding.

The star, who shot to fame on Love Island back in 2017, revealed that her next wedding will be in Las Vegas.

Olivia made the admission after Pete revealed that he’s going to Vegas for a stag do.

“We’re going to talk about stag dos because I’ve been invited on a stag do today in Vegas,” he said.

“That’s an elite destination for a stag or anything,” Olivia said. The duo were in agreement that they loved Vegas, before Olivia added, “I think that probably my next wedding will be in Vegas.”

Olivia doesn’t want another hen do (Credit: Great Company with Jamie Laing / YouTube)

Olivia on Vegas wedding

Pete then asked her if he could come on her hen do; however, Olivia revealed that she won’t be having another one, after she ended up crying on the one she had before marrying Bradley in 2023.

“This is like my hot take. So having been there, done that [I] got the T-shirt and the trauma, [and] I wouldn’t do a hen’s do again,” she said.

“I think they’re lame. Sorry, that’s really controversial… It was the only girls’ holiday that I’ve not really enjoyed,” she then added.

“I cried on the second day and there’s a lot of pressure, and it feels that girls are difficult.”

Olivia and Pete shared a kiss recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks’ kiss

However, one thing the duo did not discuss was their kiss.

Olivia and Pete were spotted kissing on a night out in Soho recently.

According to a source at Closer, Olivia has “fallen” for Pete and has always “harboured feelings” for him.

“Olivia has always been drawn to Pete and harboured feelings for him. If she couldn’t be with him herself, she didn’t want anyone else to have him,” they claimed.

“She’s fallen big time and is totally smitten with Pete. She’s always liked him – everyone can see the connection. The secrecy has made it exciting. They’ve spent a lot of time together – they love nights in watching movies together. They can’t keep their hands off each other,” they then continued.

“Olivia is quite dramatic and intense, whereas Pete is very laidback, but somehow it works. He doesn’t like drama and won’t put up with any nonsense. As for Maura [Higgins, Pete’s reported ex], she is totally over Pete now, but feels some vindication over her worries about Olivia while she was with him. Olivia is worried about getting hurt again, as are her friends, but time will tell if the romance goes the distance.”

Read more: ‘You said you were gonna take it slow!’ Olivia Attwood reveals new boyfriend checklist following split from husband Bradley Dack

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