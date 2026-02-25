‘You said you were gonna take it slow!’ Olivia Attwood reveals new boyfriend checklist following split from husband Bradley Dack

The Heat is on for Olivia Attwood, as her ITV2 show continues tonight – but she’s also addressed hotting things back up in her love life, revealing she’s not ruling out finding a new boyfriend following her split from husband Bradley Dack.

True to form, however, Olivia has some strict conditions that her new man must abide by. And that includes getting a face tattoo dedicated to her on the second date.

We reckon she’s only half-joking, too…

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

If you wanna be her lover… you’ve got a strict list of rules to follow! (Credit: Splash News)

Olivia Attwood on finding new love post-split

The Love Island alum – who hosts the new ITV2 cooking series – announced she’d split from husband Bradley earlier this year. They tied the knot in the summer of 2023.

However, despite her heartache over Brad, Olivia has revealed that she hasn’t entirely sworn off finding new love. In fact, she’s drawn up quite the checklist that any new man will need to follow.

Number one on her list is that she needs to be “love bombed”. And that means she wants “obsession”, holiday romances and moments that truly make her feel “alive”.

She told Attitude: “Do you know what? I love love and I actually, despite any of my relationships in the past, I’ve never regretted falling in love. I think that that is one of the most unique and pure human experiences. And even if it’s with a complete and utter trash bag – in that moment you felt something. And I think it’s one of those things, one moment where you truly feel alive.”

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack announced their split earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

‘My therapist would be smashing his head into the screen right now’

Olivia went on to reveal just how much love she actually wants to be bombed with.

“My therapist would be smashing his head into the screen right now. But I want obsession. Like, I don’t want someone who feels indifferent about me. Like, love bomb me up. I want the face tattoo on the second date. I want to feel all the feels.”

She added: “I think society has made people talk so much about stuff all the time. We live online, we live on dating apps. I think go out, have that holiday romance, have the stories, because at the end of the day, when we’re on our deathbeds, that’s all we’re gonna [bleep]ing have anyway. So that’s my thing. Callum [her PR] is like: ‘Sweet [bleep]ing Jesus. You said you’re gonna take it slow!'”

Read more: ‘I never had an orgasm during sex!’ Olivia Attwood makes shock intimacy admission

The Heat is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV2.

So what do you think of Olivia Attwood and her post-split lover checklist? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.