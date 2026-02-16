Romance, rivalry and sizzling drama: Olivia Attwood brings The Heat with her scandalous new cooking show

The Heat, hosted by Olivia Attwood, is set to sizzle on ITV2 from next Tuesday (February 24). And the Love Island alum has revealed she was shocked by the sparks flying between contestants outside the kitchen.

Olivia, who recently split from husband Bradley Dack, is busier than ever. Alongside her ITV2 series Getting Filthy Rich, she’s a regular on Loose Women, hosts a podcast, and has even fronted This Morning.

While she’s moved far from her Love Island days, it seems The Heat keeps a dash of villa-style drama – just with a culinary twist.

Jean-Christophe Novelli and Olivia Attwood star in new ITV2 series The Heat (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from The Heat

The Heat follows 10 ambitious chefs as they travel to Barcelona, working under Michelin-starred Jean-Christophe Novelli at his exclusive summer restaurant in Port Vell Marina. His mission? To find the next culinary star.

But this isn’t just another cooking contest. When the kitchen closes, the cameras keep rolling. Post-shift dates, staff nights out and behind-the-scenes drama mean the competition is heating up all the time. And tempers can flare as fast as the burners.

The young chefs will jostle for promotions, dodge demotions and navigate power plays, sackings and shocking decisions. Each service is a chance to shine – or to sink.

Olivia teases romance, rivalry and a lot of heat! (Credit: ITV)

‘We were completely caught off guard’

Olivia has promised viewers plenty of “romance and rivalry”. On what surprised her most, she said: “The rivalry and the romances that unexpectedly unfold in the evening! We were completely caught off guard when things started to heat up during filming. The heat in the kitchen, in every sense of the word, is pretty explosive.”

She added: “The show goes far beyond just a dating programme. It’s a reality competition with cooking at the heart. But the dating and romances develop in such an organic way. It’s brilliant to watch the stories unfold.”

So, who will clash and who will spark off-screen connections? Time to meet the hopefuls…

Meet the contestants

Akito, 24, Cheshire

Akito specialises in Japanese cuisine, crafting visually striking dishes. He works full-time as an influencer and content creator on TikTok and Instagram.

Alex, 22, County Cork, Ireland

Raised at Ballymaloe, Alex trained at his family’s renowned cookery school before moving to London as Chef de Partie at Straker’s. His goal is to return home and reclaim his great grandmother Myrtle’s Michelin star.

Djordje, 26, Wakefield

Cheeky and charming, Djordje enjoys pranks and laughter, wears his heart on his sleeve, and embraces every opportunity with a lighthearted approach.

Jayon, 22, Manchester

Jayon started in kitchens at 16 and honed his skills at Nandos, Gourmet Burger, The Ivy, and Medlock Canteen. He dreams of opening a Jamaican-themed restaurant in Manchester.

Kat, 22, Scottish Highlands

Kat has experience in fine-dining kitchens at Glaschu and the Marriott Hotel. Used to being the only woman in the kitchen, she wants to become a top private chef.

Maja, 25, London

Daughter of football manager Alan Pardew, Maja studied criminology but followed her passion into cooking, training at Leith’s and working at Clipstone Restaurant and Icebergs on Bondi Beach.

Maya is the daughter of football manager Alan Pardew (Credit: ITV)

Marta, 21, London

Marta trained as a pastry apprentice at a three-Michelin restaurant and has worked as a private chef in Tenerife. She dreams of cooking for luxury yachts, with her signature croquembouche on display.

Helina, 21, London

Helina works at a private Soho club and has experience in Michelin-starred kitchens. She is best friends with Marta and has a passion for both food and music.

Tom, 21, South Wales

Ambitious and charismatic, Tom began cooking professionally at 16, including an internship under Gordon Ramsay at The Savoy, and brings humour and confidence to the kitchen.

Seren, 21, Buckinghamshire

Raised in a creative household, Seren balances studying Fashion Marketing with working as a chef at Honest Crust, bringing flair and confidence to the kitchen.

Olivia promises we’ll be hooked

Olivia concluded: “The Heat feels completely fresh – the contestants, the format, the location. It’s cooler and edgier than any other reality show on TV right now. The chefs are so determined and confident, you can’t help but be captivated from the very first episode.”

The Heat, presented by Olivia Attwood, starts on ITV2 at 9pm on Tuesday February 24.

