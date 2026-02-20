‘I never had an orgasm during sex!’ Olivia Attwood poses in see-through lace bra as she makes shock intimacy declaration

Olivia Attwood has revealed her struggles to achieve orgasm when she started having sex.

The Getting Filthy Rich star made the admission in a preview for the latest episode of her ITV2 show.

Speaking to Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, 34-year-old Loose Women star Olivia revealed her sex secrets. The scenes will play out in Sunday night’s episode (February 22).

Olivia Attwood said she thought her friends were ‘lying’ when they spoke about their orgasms (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Attwood makes sex life admission

The star, who recently announced her split from husband Bradley Dack, told Olivia: “I remember when I first started having sex, I never had an orgasm in sex. I never spoke about it because I actually just didn’t know if women were – this is so crazy – but like we were like meant to.

“And then my friends used to say it and I’d think, are you lying?”

Olivia – about to host new ITV2 show The Heat – is very open when it comes to her sex life. In fact, six months before her split from Bradley, she revealed on her podcast that the pair had suffered a mishap involving duct tape during sex.

She (over)shared: “Brad tied my arms up with duct tape. And then we had a moment of pure panic when he couldn’t find the end of it. My hands started to turn blue. My hands hurt and then you were like: ‘I can’t find the end!’

Olivia recently split from husband Bradley Dack (Credit: Splash News)

‘I just want Brad to be happy’

Posting about her split from Bradley late last month, Olivia shared: “Vulnerability is not my bag!!!! Especially on social media, it feels very much like bleeding in shark-infested waters.

“I cry myself to sleep, then business as normal when the alarm goes off at 5am, and it has been like that for a long time. But also so much change in such a short amount of time.”

Addressing her recent house move, she added: “I never expected to be moving into this apartment alone. And I’m in over my depth for sure. I want to be happy. I want Brad to be happy. Just one day at a time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD DACK (@olivia_attwood)

Champagne and Babybels!

As well as throwing herself into work, Olivia has also been out on the town with her pals.

Earlier today (February 20), she shared a carousel of images of herself getting ready to go out. In the images, Olivia can be seen in a sheer black lace bra, while enjoying champagne and a tray of Babybels!

“Perfection,” said one admirer. “Champagne and Babybels – you rock!” declared another.

Read more: Why Olivia Attwood ‘really’ split from husband Bradley Dack

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.