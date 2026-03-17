‘Truth’ about Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood’s ‘romance’ revealed following her split from husband Bradley Dack

The ‘truth’ about Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks’ ‘romance’ has been revealed, just weeks after the Loose Women star split from husband Bradley Dack.

Olivia and Bradley, who tied the knot in 2023, split earlier this year following an alleged “breach of trust” on his part.

Bradley and Olivia split earlier this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Olivia Attwood’s split

Last year, Olivia found herself “in the doghouse” with Bradley after she was spotted looking cosy with Pete during a holiday in Ibiza.

After the holiday, Olivia addressed the controversy, saying, “People were like, ‘ Oh my God, they’re getting a divorce because Pete hugged her but that’s not the case. It blew over.”

However, she did admit that the past six months had been “challenging” for the couple.

Olivia and Pete’s romance is reportedly ‘blossoming’ (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Truth’ about Olivia Attwood and Pete Wicks ‘romance revealed’

Now, the ‘truth’ about Olivia and Pete’s ‘romance’ has seemingly been revealed.

Speculation about the duo’s bond has been in overdrive since her split from Bradley. And, according to sources at Closer, romance IS developing between them.

“Olivia has always been drawn to Pete and harboured feelings for him. If she couldn’t be with him herself, she didn’t want anyone else to have him,” a source has claimed.

Romance is reportedly blossoming (Credit: Splash News)

‘She didn’t want anyone else to have him’

The source then continued, saying, “She’s fallen big time and is totally smitten with Pete. She’s always liked him – everyone can see the connection. The secrecy has made it exciting. They’ve spent a lot of time together – they love nights in watching movies together. They can’t keep their hands off each other.”

Speaking about their romance, the source said that despite Olivia and Pete being opposites, “somehow it works”.

“Olivia is quite dramatic and intense, whereas Pete is very laidback, but somehow it works. He doesn’t like drama and won’t put up with any nonsense. As for Maura, she is totally over Pete now, but feels some vindication over her worries about Olivia while she was with him. Olivia is worried about getting hurt again, as are her friends, but time will tell if the romance goes the distance,” the source then added.

ED! has contacted Olivia and Pete’s representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘You said you were gonna take it slow!’ Olivia Attwood reveals new boyfriend checklist following split from husband Bradley Dack

So, what do you think? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.