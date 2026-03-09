I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 line-up slammed by ITV fans: ‘The barrel being well and truly scraped!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa has sparked a fierce reaction after ITV revealed the line-up for the 2026 All-Stars series — with some viewers branding the cast “desperate”.

The spin-off show brings back former contestants from the main series to face the jungle once again. The first edition aired in 2023, when Loose Women star Myleene Klass was crowned the winner.

Unlike the traditional Australian version, the South Africa series is pre-recorded and was reportedly filmed last September. However, ITV has confirmed the final will air live in 2026, with the public voting to decide the winner.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 line-up was announced this morning (Credit: Shutterstock)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 line-up

After months of rumours, ITV confirmed the 2026 cast today (March 9).

Among the returning stars are two former winners — Scarlett Moffatt and Harry Redknapp, with Harry set to arrive later in the series.

Also heading into camp are Ashley Roberts, Sinitta, Beverley Callard, David Haye, Sir Mo Farah, Seann Walsh and Adam Thomas.

Gemma Collins and Craig Charles, who both left their original series early, will also appear as late arrivals alongside former footballer Jimmy Bullard.

Despite the familiar faces and several fan favourites, not everyone was impressed when the announcement dropped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity)

‘ITV milking this for all it is worth’

Viewers quickly shared their thoughts online, with some taking aim at both the line-up and the decision to bring the spin-off back.

“The barrel being well and truly scraped,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another added: “Will Gemma Collins last more than 20 minutes this time? I WILL NOT be watching ITV’s barrel scrapings.”

A third viewer commented: “ITV milking this for all it is worth. Don’t get the fascination with Harry, find him tedious at best.”

“They have to be desperate,” someone else said.

Another wrote: “It’s about time they came out with some decent programmes.”

Meanwhile, one viewer joked: “Maybe these famous people could wear name tags so we know who they are.”

When does I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start?

I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches on Monday, April 6.

The series will air weeknights before ending with a live finale in London on Friday, April 24, when viewers will crown the winner.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity All Stars fans hit with exciting first look at South African series: ‘The more celebs the better!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches Monday, April 6 on ITV and ITVX

Are you excited for I’m A Celebrity All Stars as the line-up announced? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!