Harry Redknapp’s wife, Sandra, 78, is currently in hospital, it has been revealed.

The news was shared during horse racing coverage on ITV this week.

Harry’s wife, Sandra, is in hospital (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry Redknapp’s wife, Sandra, in hospital

During ITV racing coverage from Great Yarmouth Racecourse, commentator Matt Chapman spoke about King of Bears, who is owned by 78-year-old Harry Redknapp.

“So, King of Bears, just to say Harry Redknapp will be watching this horse from his hospital bed, but not his bed, his missus Sandra is just being treated in hospital at the moment,” Matt said.

“Sandra, if you’re listening in – I think she wanted to watch Emmerdale, but Harry’s making her watch this race – I really hope King of Bears runs well. He’s a character.

“He could win it, he could finish last, but he gives Jack Doughty a big chance for George Scott,” he then added.

However, no further details have been revealed as to why Sandra is in the hospital.

ED! has contacted Harry’s reps for comment.

Harry and Sandra

Footballing legend Harry has been with Sandra since they were 17 years old. They had their first date in the Two Puddings pub in East London in 1963, over 60 years ago.

They tied the knot back in 1968 and have two sons – Jamie Redknapp and Mark Redknapp.

Earlier this month, Harry and Sandra celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

The I’m A Celebrity winner shared a picture from their wedding on his Instagram for his 1.4 million followers to see.

“57 years married today. Where does the time go?” he captioned the post.

“I would be lost without you, Sandra.”

“So rare. Love you both so much for staying together through thick and thin. Thumbs up to a beautiful couple x,” one fan commented.

“Harry & Sandra, obviously a MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN here’s to many, many more happy decades together,” another gushed.

Harry and Sandra’s romance stretches back six decades (Credit: ITV)

Harry Redknapp and Sandra’s romance

The public got to see Harry and Sandra’s beautiful romance during the former Tottenham manager’s stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2018.

Speaking in 2022 on This Morning, Harry opened up about their love.

“You meet somebody, and you fall in love, and we just never fell out of love,” he said.

“We just have a great time together, and we love each other’s company.”

