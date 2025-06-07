Harry Redknapp on almost dying after ‘horrific’ incident that killed his friend 

Harry Redknapp previously recalled being involved in a horror car crash that led to the tragic death of his dear friend.

The footballer – who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (June 7) – almost died during the accident, which took place in 1990 when he was the manager of Bournemouth.

Unfortunately, Harry Redknapp’s pal and colleague Brian Tiler lost his life.

Harry was involved in a terrifying accident (Credit: ITV)

Harry Redknapp on horror car crash

In his 1998 autobiography, Harry – who is footballer Jamie Redknapp’s dad – recounted the harrowing accident. According to Harry, he was in Rome with Brian Tiler – who was the club’s managing director at the time.

The pair watched a handful of games at the Italia 1990 World Cup, and enjoyed drinks with pals from Bournemouth.

“In the minibus on the way back to the hotel most of us were either asleep or dozing. That’s as much as I can remember,” Harry said.

He added: “Then, at around midnight, in a place called Latina, just south of Rome, I’m told a car hurtled towards us on the wrong side of the road.”

It was a miracle anyone got out alive.

Harry continued: “I’m told it was going 90mph. I’m told the smash was so horrific that it was a miracle anyone got out alive. Brian didn’t. Nor did the occupants of the other car, three Italian lads who all died instantly.

“The force of the impact threw me out of the minibus and knocked me unconscious. I was then dragged away from the mangled wreckage, covered in petrol, by Michael Sinclair, who was petrified by the thought that it would all explode.”

TV star Harry also noted that it’s never been confirmed if the driver of the other car had been drinking.

Harry’s friend tragically died (Credit: ITV)

Harry Redknapp reveals he was ‘lucky’

Harry then shared that he woke up in the hospital two days later, and was “unaware of the extent of my injuries, and unaware that Brian had died”.

He added: “The emergency services at the scene of the crash had apparently thought I was a goner and pulled a blanket over my head. Even my watch had gone, someone clearly believing I wouldn’t be needing it. Everything of value had gone.

“The doctors, I’m told, also thought I was dead upon arrival at the hospital. But I was lucky. I had fractured my skull, broken several bones and suffered a horrific gash to my leg, but I don’t think the injuries, though serious, were ever life-threatening, despite those first impressions.”

Harry on his ‘mate’ Brian’s heartbreaking death

Harry ended up spending three weeks in hospital before heading back to England. In the UK, his recovery lasted several more months.

The I’m A Celebrity 2018 winner also spoke about the devastating loss of Brian in the crash.

He said: “I wasn’t told of Brian’s death until long after I regained consciousness. I couldn’t believe it. My mate. We had gone through so much together and shared so many laughs. Gone. Just like that.”

