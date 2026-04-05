How I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Sir Mo Farah turned his life around, from being illegally trafficked as a child to knighthood

Sir Mo Farah is heading back into the spotlight for I’m A Celebrity South Africa. And behind the medals and megastar status lies one of the most extraordinary life stories in British sport.

The ITV series – fronted by Ant and Dec – kicks off this week, with Sir Mo joining a star-studded line-up including Gemma Collins, Adam Thomas and David Haye.

But when did Sir Mo first appear on I’m A Celebrity? And what has he been through away from the track?

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From his traumatic childhood to his family life and incredible career, here’s everything you need to know about Sir Mo Farah.

Mo has bagged several gold medals over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Sir Mo Farah?

Sir Mo Farah is one of Britain’s most celebrated Olympians and long-distance runners.

Over the course of his glittering career, he won four Olympic gold medals and six World Championship titles, cementing his place as a national treasure.

Known for his trademark “Mobot” celebration, Sir Mo dominated distance running for over a decade, becoming a household name thanks to his achievements on the global stage.

In 2023, he announced his retirement from athletics, bringing an end to a career that had defined his life.

“It’s very emotional,” he said at the time. “All I know is running and that is what made me happy for so many years. Running is everything to me. Running is what saved me.”

As well as his sporting success, Sir Mo has built a strong presence on television and in advertising, becoming the face of major brands and even boosting sales significantly during campaigns.

Why is Mo Farah a Sir?

Sir Mo received a knighthood in 2017 in the New Year Honours list for his services to athletics.

Prior to that, he had been awarded a CBE in 2013, following his incredible success at the London 2012 Olympics.

Speaking about the honour, Sir Mo reflected on just how far he had come.

“As an eight-year-old coming from Somalia and not speaking a word of English, to be recognised by your country, it is incredible,” he said.

The knighthood marked not just his achievements in sport, but also his impact as an inspirational figure across the UK.

Mo has been open about his childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sir Mo Farah’s real name and heartbreaking childhood

In 2022, Sir Mo bravely revealed the truth about his early life – and it shocked the nation.

Born in Somaliland in 1983, his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin.

As a child, he was illegally trafficked into the UK from Djibouti and forced to work as a domestic servant for a family he did not know.

He was given the name Mohamed Farah by the woman who brought him into the country.

Recalling that time, Sir Mo said he was made to carry out household chores and look after children in order to survive.

“If I wanted food in my mouth,” he explained, he had to work.

He also revealed the chilling warning he was given: “If you ever want to see your family again, don’t say anything.”

Sir Mo has spoken about the emotional toll of those years, admitting: “Often I would just lock myself in the bathroom and cry.”

For a period, he was not allowed to attend school.

However, his life changed when he enrolled at Feltham Community College at the age of 11. A PE teacher eventually helped him contact social services, leading to him being placed with a foster family.

“From that moment everything got better,” Sir Mo said. “That’s when Mo came out – the real Mo.”

His story has since been widely praised for shedding light on modern slavery and inspiring others.

How tall is Sir Mo Farah and what is his net worth?

Sir Mo stands at around 5ft 9in (1.75m).

Following years of success on the track and lucrative endorsement deals, he is estimated to be worth around £4 million.

Throughout his career, he secured major partnerships with brands including Nike, Huawei, Lucozade and Quorn, helping to build his wealth beyond athletics.

Even after retiring, Sir Mo continues to earn through media work, business ventures and public appearances.

He’s married to his long-term partner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Sir Mo Farah’s wife Tania?

Away from the track, Sir Mo’s personal life has been grounded by his long-term relationship with wife Tania.

The pair first met at school when Tania was 11 and Mo was 12.

Recalling their early connection, Tania once said he stood out because he was “always smiling” and had a happy-go-lucky personality.

Although they initially drifted apart after school, they later reconnected through Facebook and began dating.

Their relationship grew stronger over time, and they eventually married in 2020 in Richmond.

Despite being married to one of the most famous athletes in the country, Tania keeps a relatively low profile.

She has previously played down her role in his success, saying she simply does what is necessary to support their family.

Sir Mo Farah’s children and family life

Sir Mo and Tania share three children together – twins Aisha and Amani, born in 2012, and a son, Hussein, born in 2015.

Tania also has an older daughter, Rihanna, from a previous relationship, whom Sir Mo has raised as his own.

He has been vocal about how much his family means to him, even dedicating one of his Olympic gold medals to Rihanna.

“It upsets me when people say she’s my stepdaughter,” he said. “She is not.”

Sir Mo’s devotion to his children has been a consistent theme throughout his career, often speaking about how they motivate him both on and off the track.

Where does I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Sir Mo Farah live now?

Following his retirement from athletics, Sir Mo made a significant lifestyle change.

In 2024, he relocated with his family to Doha, Qatar.

Reports have suggested that he also changed his residential status, which could have financial implications, including tax benefits.

Prior to the move, Sir Mo owned a luxury £4 million mansion in Surrey, complete with eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and extensive grounds.

The property was later put on the market and reportedly sold in early 2026.

The move marks a new chapter for the former athlete as he focuses on family life and new opportunities.

What does Sir Mo Farah do now?

Since stepping away from competitive running, Sir Mo has kept busy with a range of projects.

He has focused on spending more time with his family, as well as pursuing business ventures and charity work.

He also launched a podcast, *Run With Mo*, where he discusses fitness, motivation and his experiences as an elite athlete.

Despite retiring, Sir Mo remains a hugely recognisable and influential figure, regularly appearing in the media and at major events.

He appeared on the show when it was filmed in Wales (Credit: ITV)

When was Sir Mo Farah on I’m A Celebrity?

Sir Mo first appeared on I’m A Celebrity… in 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that series was filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales rather than the Australian jungle.

He quickly became a fan favourite thanks to his down-to-earth personality and determination in trials.

Sir Mo ultimately finished in fifth place, narrowly missing out on the final but leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

Now, he’s back for I’m A Celebrity South Africa, giving fans another chance to see him in action.

Speaking about his return, Sir Mo said: “As soon as I got the call, I knew I wanted to be part of it. I’ve always wished I could be in a jungle abroad and now I am.”

He added that while he had trained in South Africa before, the experience of living in a remote jungle setting would be completely new.

With his inspiring life story, sporting legacy and warm personality, Sir Mo Farah is set to be one of the standout stars of I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

From overcoming unimaginable hardship to becoming an Olympic legend, his journey is nothing short of remarkable – and now, viewers will see him take on a very different kind of challenge once again.

Read more: Adam Thomas snubbed by ITV after ‘explosive’ unaired row with I’m A Celebrity co-star

I’m A Celebrity South Africa starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Monday April 6, 2026.

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