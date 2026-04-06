I’m A Celebrity All Stars: Fans beg for Gemma Collins to arrive after being ‘bored’ from first episode

I’m A Celebrity All Stars has officially returned to screens, but many viewers were left asking the same question – where is Gemma Collins?

Fans had been eager to see what The GC would bring to a second stint in the jungle after her short-lived appearance the first time around. However, as the launch episode aired, she was nowhere to be seen.

The all-stars series kicked off in South Africa with a strong line-up of familiar faces. While excitement was high for the show’s return, some viewers quickly noticed Gemma’s absence despite her being named among the cast.

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Gemma was missing from the first episode (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight

Ant and Dec are back hosting the spin-off series, which promises tougher trials and a couple of late arrivals still to come. Former campmates from past series have returned to face their fears once again in the new setting.

The opening episode began with Ashley and Adam meeting Ant and Dec, where they were immediately appointed camp leaders.

They were then joined by Beverly and Mo for the first challenge, which saw the pairs collect star pieces on an uneven platform suspended over a cliff edge. Tethered together, they had to assemble the star as quickly as possible using only the pieces gathered before the platform tipped.

Later, David Haye and Scarlett Moffatt were introduced as they attempted to escape a grim lodge cabin filled with critters and gunge.

Seann Walsh and Sunita arrived hours later and were tasked with crossing a 140-foot bridge to collect a star, rounding off a tense first episode.

By the end of the show, Adam, Beverly and Seann were sent to Savannah Scrub, while the remaining contestants headed to camp.

Ant and Dec were back as hosts (Credit: ITV)

Where’s Gemma Collins in I’m A Celebrity All Stars?

As the episode progressed, fans began to realise that not all of the announced celebrities would appear straight away – including Gemma Collins.

Viewers took to social media to share their frustration at her absence.

“They know Gemma is the most anticipated, yet they’re making us wait,” one fan complained.

Another wrote: “I’m bored, where is Gemma Collins?!”

A third added: “We’re all waiting for Gemma Collins, let’s be honest.”

Some viewers believe they have already worked out what is going on, suggesting that Gemma could be part of a group of late arrivals alongside other stars.

“So the late arrivals are Gemma, Craig, Jimmy and Harry!” one fan speculated.

Another added: “So there’s some ‘mystery’ celebs coming along shortly. Could it be Gemma Collins and Craig Charles as shown in the opening titles…”

Others think the delay is deliberate, with producers holding back some of the biggest names to keep audiences watching.

The team faced many tasks on their first day (Credit: ITV)

ITV fans complain over ‘bad picture quality’

It wasn’t just Gemma’s absence that got people talking. Some viewers were also distracted by what they described as a “low frame rate” and poor “picture quality” during the broadcast.

Rather than focusing on the opening trial, some took to social media to question the visuals.

“Why do they film I’m A Celeb South Africa on some weird frame rate?” one viewer asked.

Another said: “What’s going on with the camera quality on I’m A Celeb?”

A third added: “Is it me or is the picture quality a bit rubbish?”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans make desperate plea to show bosses as new series is teased

Unlike the traditional December series, I’m A Celebrity All Stars is pre-recorded rather than live, which may explain the difference some viewers noticed.

Despite the complaints, others were simply pleased to see the show back on screen, with one viewer saying the world feels better when I’m A Celeb returns.

ITV has been approached for comment.

Watch I’m A Celebrity All Stars on ITV1 and ITVX now.

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