I’m A Celebrity All Stars: Fans complain over ‘rubbish picture quality’ during South Africa launch episode tonight

I’m A Celebrity All Stars returned to screens tonight with its latest series set in South Africa, bringing together a host of familiar faces. However, while viewers tuned in for the action, many were distracted by how the show looked on screen.

Ant and Dec were back at the helm for the all-stars edition, which has promised tougher trials and a couple of surprise late arrivals. A selection of well-known contestants from previous years have headed back into the jungle environment, ready to face fresh challenges and revisit some of their biggest fears.

But as the opening episode aired on Easter Monday April 6, a number of viewers took to social media to complain about what they described as poor picture quality and an unusual frame rate.

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The teams were given a challenge minutes into the show (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans complain over bad picture quality for tonight’s episode

Rather than focusing on the opening trial involving Mo Farah, Beverly Callard, Adam Thomas and Ashley Roberts, some fans were more concerned with the technical side of the broadcast.

One viewer questioned why the show appeared to be filmed at a “weird frame rate”, while another asked what was going on with the camera quality. A third added that the picture looked “a bit rubbish”.

Unlike the traditional December series, this version of I’m A Celebrity has been pre-recorded, which may explain the difference some viewers noticed.

Despite the complaints, others were simply pleased to see the show back. One fan wrote that the world feels better when I’m A Celeb returns to TV.

ITV have been approached for comment.

Mo and Ashley won the first task (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb All Stars is back

The episode opened with Ashley and Adam meeting Ant and Dec in the South African setting, where they were immediately named camp leaders for the series.

Ashley was then given the advantage of choosing a teammate from the next arrivals, Mo and Beverly, and opted to partner with Mo.

The two pairs were then tasked with collecting star pieces on an uneven platform suspended over a cliff. While tethered together, they had to assemble the star as quickly as possible using only the pieces they gathered before the platform tipped.

Ashley and Mo secured the win, after Adam took ten minutes to complete his puzzle. As a result, Adam was sent to Savannah Scrub, while Ashley, Beverly and Mo headed off to join the rest of the campmates.

Watch I’m A Celebrity All Stars on ITV1 and ITVX now.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity bosses slammed as King of the Jungle named ahead of tonight’s launch

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