I’m A Celebrity bosses slammed as King of the Jungle named ahead of tonight’s launch

I’m A Celebrity South Africa hasn’t even hit screens yet, but fans are already up in arms after spotting a glaring mistake online just hours before the new series begins.

The spin-off show, filmed last year, launches tonight (Monday, April 6) on ITV1 and ITVX, bringing back a host of familiar faces for another shot at jungle glory.

Jimmy is heading back onto the show (Credit: ITV)

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans slam ‘King of the Jungle’ blunder

Trouble started when the official I’m A Celebrity Facebook page shared a post about returning star Jimmy Bullard.

Posting a snap of Jimmy in South Africa, the caption read: “Does former King of the Jungle, Jimmy Bullard, have what it takes to win the Legend crown too?”

But viewers were quick to clock the mistake, pointing out that Jimmy never actually won the show and was famously the first to be voted out.

“He was out first that year, because I remember being outraged by it,” one fan wrote

Jimmy didn’t last long in the jungle in 2014 (Credit: ITV)

‘He was out first’

Others soon piled in to correct the error.

“Carl Fogarty won the year he was on?” another viewer commented.

“He didn’t win, he was out first because of his bantz with Jake Quickenden. Foggy won that year,” a third added.

“Someone doesn’t know the history of I’m A Celebrity, he didn’t win, he was on the show [the] year Carl Fogarty won it,” another said.

Back in 2014, Jimmy entered the jungle as one of the early favourites. However, after a clash with Jake Quickenden, public opinion appeared to turn and he became the first celebrity voted out.

That said, he wasn’t technically the first to leave camp, as both Gemma Collins and Craig Charles quit the show after just a few days.

Will Jimmy be first out this time? (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy Bullard ‘gutted’ on being first out

Looking back on his experience, Jimmy previously admitted he was left “gutted” by his early departure.

Speaking to The Sun in 2022, he said: “I was first out. I went from favourite, what I know now, to first out, so no one was more gutted than me when I found out that. I thought, ‘Oh my god, I ballsed that up’.

“When you first come out, you’re a little bit gutted, but, trust me, being in that hotel, and you’ve got some food with ya, it’s just like it ain’t a bad gig,” he added.

Jimmy also described the show as one of the toughest challenges he’s faced.

“First of all, it’s still one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, ludicrous, no food. There were a few times when I was like, ‘This is a bit much, I’ve gotta go here. I’ve gotta walk’,” he said.

With the new series finally kicking off tonight, all eyes will be on whether Jimmy can turn things around this time and go further than his first attempt.

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I’m A Celebrity…South Africa airs tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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