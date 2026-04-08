Gemma Collins reveals impressive weight loss after I’m A Celebrity South Africa stint

I’m a Celebrity all-stars may have only just started airing, but filming has long wrapped. Now, Gemma Collins has revealed just how much weight she lost during her time in the South African jungle.

It’s no secret that life in camp can lead to dramatic transformations, with contestants surviving on basic rations like rice and beans. And for Gemma, the experience clearly had an impact.

So, how much weight did Gemma Collins lose on I’m A Celebrity?

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Gemma made her I’m A Celebrity return (Credit: ITV)

How much weight did Gemma Collins lose on I’m A Celebrity

Speaking after filming, Gemma opened up about her time on the show and the physical changes she experienced.

“When they weighed me, I’d lost 1st 4lbs,” she revealed.

The weight loss comes as part of Gemma’s wider health journey, which she has been sharing with fans. She previously confirmed she had been using weight-loss injections, before stopping following a gallbladder attack.

However, it wasn’t just the physical side of the experience that had a lasting effect.

Gemma also explained how her time in the jungle helped her reset mentally, particularly when it came to her relationship with technology.

“It was the best digital detox. It was very spiritual and healing being with nature,” she said.

Since returning home, she has even introduced a new rule to maintain that balance, explaining her phone now “stays in the kitchen overnight” so she’s not immediately drawn to it in the morning.

Gemma added: “One of the best things that came out in the jungle was actually having a genuine conversation. I heard stories from other campmates that I never knew about them. They found stuff out about me. We laughed and we cried. But we genuinely became human again, and not distracted by our phones.”

Gemma is already a fan-favourite (Credit: ITV)

What is Gemma like on the show?

Although filming has finished, Gemma’s time on the show is only just beginning to air for viewers.

Arriving as a late entrant, she made an instant impact during Tuesday night’s episode (April 7), quickly becoming a fan favourite.

After some viewers were left underwhelmed by the launch, Gemma’s entrance appeared to inject new life into the series, with many praising her larger-than-life personality.

With a major cliffhanger leaving her fate in the eating trial unknown, it’s clear Gemma has already delivered plenty of memorable moments – and there’s likely more to come.

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