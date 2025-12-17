All the stars joining Celebs Go Dating 2026 as ‘cougar’ Coleen Nolan ‘signs up’

Loose Women favourite Coleen Nolan will reportedly be making her reality TV comeback in 2026, having signed up for the next season of Celebs Go Dating.

Known for her honesty and charm, Coleen is reportedly joining the E4 dating series to find her next great romance, and producers already have a few younger men in mind.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Robin Pope/Cover Images)

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan joins Celebs Go Dating

A TV insider told The Sun, “She’s never done a show like this before, but she’s always so open and honest on the Loose Women panel, and a little bit saucy, so bosses believe she’s going to be television gold.”

According to the source, Coleen was a top casting pick, although bosses were stunned she actually agreed to take part.

After ending her three-year relationship with Tinder beau Michael Jones earlier this year, Coleen has been single and focusing on herself.

Now, producers are hoping to cast her as the “cougar” of the series. They have reportedly already lined up younger potential matches to join her on-screen.

“They know that she’s up for giving it a go and trusts the team to help her find Mr Right,” the source added.

With her children now grown and living independently, Coleen recently moved to a countryside farm and shares glimpses of her peaceful life on YouTube. But it looks like rural quiet is about to be traded for reality dating drama.

ED! has contacted Coleen’s representatives for comment.

Eastenders star Stephanie Davis is also rumoured to appear (Credit: IPA/INSTARimages.com)

Celebs Go Dating 2026

Meanwhile, Coleen isn’t the only famous face joining Celebs Go Dating 2026.

Also on the roster is Coronation Street actress Stephanie Davis, who reportedly signed up after her split from Joe McKalroy. The pair parted ways earlier this year when their son Samuel was just four months old.

Meanwhile, MAFS Australia star Lucinda Light will also appear on the show.

Lucinda became a fan favourite on Married at First Sight Australia after her on-screen marriage to 52-year-old Timothy Smith. However, the relationship didn’t last. She’s now hoping a second shot at reality TV dating brings better luck.

Celebs Go Dating expert Paul C. Brunson also hinted that former cast member Christine McGuinness might return in some form for the upcoming season.

The model previously left the show early as she claimed it was “too soon” after splitting from husband Paddy McGuinness.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Paul teased, “We’re going back to film in January. What’s beautiful is that we have a lot of cast members who are specifically coming for the coaching… I know right now who’s joining next month.”

When asked if Christine was among them, he simply replied, “There’s always a chance.”

