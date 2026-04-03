Heartbreak for Freddy Brazier weeks after welcoming first baby as rep shares statement

Freddy Brazier has been dealt a major blow, just weeks after welcoming his baby daughter, Isla Jade.

The Celebrity Race Across the World star, 21, has reportedly split from his girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, again.

Hollie and Freddy have reportedly split (Credit: Splash News)

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Freddy Brazier and Holly Swinburn split

Just weeks after welcoming baby Isla to the world, Holly and Freddy have reportedly split again.

The couple, who had a rocky, on-off relationship recently, reportedly went “back to fighting” after Isla’s birth.

“It’s over again – it’s always been very rocky between them, and everyone hoped the new baby would smooth things over,” a source told The Sun.

“Sadly, they couldn’t make it work and went back to fighting.”

However, a spokesperson for the couple has suggested it’s not over for good.

“Like any young couple, they’re navigating life and growing through challenges of having a newborn,” they said.

“We kindly ask for privacy while they work through things in their own time.”

Freddy came under fire last year (Credit: BBC)

Freddy and Holly’s split during pregnancy

This isn’t the first time Holly and Freddy have split. Back in November, while pregnant with Isla, Holly called it quits with Freddy, accusing him of hosting drug-fuelled parties at her house.

Speaking to The Sun, Holly alleged that she’d entrusted her house and dog to Freddy while she was away. However, Freddy allegedly hosted 3am, drug-fuelled parties and left her dog alone for long periods of time.

Holly also claimed that she got noise complaints from neighbours, and that Freddy, along with his grandmother, Jackiey Budden, sent abusive messages calling her fat and a “slag”.

“I stayed with Freddy for the sake of the baby, but it got too much. I think his mental health has taken a turn, and he is influenced by his nan,” she said.

Freddy hit back at the time, dubbing Holly’s remarks “sick”. “No orgy has been had in our flat! It certainly wasn’t some sort of drug party either, we did go up to our flat and had a spliff, and that’s it, and then I told everyone it was time to go,” he claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

Holly and Freddy welcome baby Isla

Last month saw the former couple welcome their first child together, Isla.

A black and white photo of Freddy, Holly, and Isla was shared on Instagram. The photo, which appears to have been taken shortly after Isla’s birth, shows Freddy beaming at the camera, whilst Holly holds Isla to her chest.

The picture also featured the little girl’s name – Isla Jade – a tribute to Freddy’s late mum, Jade Goody, who died aged 27 in 2009.

Freddy’s dad, Jeff, also shared some snaps of Isla after her birth. In one, Freddy can be seen holding Isla to his bare chest, whilst brother Bobby looks over his shoulder. Another shows Jeff smiling down at Isla as he holds her.

“Dear Isla Jade. You have no idea how deeply loved you are. There are so many good people standing behind you, and a very special angel watching over you. Mummy and Daddy gave you her name, and were going to tell you all about her. You already feel like the greatest gift. I will be forever grateful to Mummy and Daddy for filling my heart and bringing such joy into our lives. Thank you, Holly and Freddy, with all my heart,” he wrote.

“Holding you is pure peace. All my love, Grandad [heart emoji]. (Though you’re welcome to call me something a bit cooler when you’re older!)”.

Read more: Bobby Brazier speaks out on brother Freddy’s baby news: ‘I’m excited to be an uncle’

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