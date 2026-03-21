Freddy Brazier pays touching tribute to Jade Goody as he welcomes first baby with Holly Swinburn days before emotional anniversary

Freddy Brazier, the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, has welcomed a baby girl.

Reports that 21-year-old star and his 22-year-old girlfriend, Holly Swinburn, were expecting began circulating over the summer.

Freddy went on to confirm the news in September, with a cheeky snap on Instagram captioned: “I’m actually a DILF to be!”

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

He has since shared that the news came as a bit of a shock to him, telling Closer Magazine: “I just got sent a photo of a pregnancy test. I was quite struck by it. And that’s how it went.”

Freddy Brazier and his girlfriend Holly Swinburn have welcomed a baby girl (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

It’s a girl! Freddy Brazier welcomes first baby

Overnight (March 20), a black-and-white picture of Freddy, Holly and the new baby was shared to Instagram.

In an intimate picture, that looked like it was taken minutes after the birth, Freddy can be seen beaming to the camera. Holly is holding the baby – whose face is obscured by a stork sticker – against her bare chest.

The picture also featured the little girl’s name – Isla Jade Brazier, a tribute to Freddy’s beloved late mother. First-time grandfather Jeff, meanwhile, appeared to be preparing for the birth as he shared a picture of himself in London, captioned: “Staying close.”

Hours before announcing the birth, Holly shared a video of herself and Freddy in their private hospital room. In a pink Sex and the City T-shirt, Holly could be seen sucking on gas and air as she bounced on a birthing ball. Doting father-to-be Freddy, wearing PJs, danced alongside her.

In a tribute to their tot, the pair soundtracked their dance to a song entitled Just A Gorgeous Girl. And, hours later, she was safely in their arms.

“I hope you have a safe delivery beautiful,” said one pal. Another added: “Keep sucking on that gas and air, girl!” “Good luck diamond girl you’re going to be the BEST mummy,” said a third.

“Good luck babe you’ve got this!” said a fourth.

If baby Isla arrived last night, she would’ve been born on March 20, two days before the 17th anniversary of Jade’s death.

Freddy has named his little girl after his mum, who died when he was a child (Credit: Splash News)

Holly and Freddy’s split

Freddy and Holly reportedly started dating back in June 2025 after connecting on TikTok. They are already co-parents to a Pocket Bully called Pablo.

The couple briefly split back in December, with Holly making a number of claims about Freddy’s behaviour and drug use.

She told the Sun: “Enough is enough, I don’t know if he can change. I stayed with Freddy for the sake of the baby, but it got too much.”

However, Holly and Freddy have since rekindled their romance.

‘It’s going to be a team effort’

Despite reports of a rift between Freddy and his family, particularly his dad Jeff, big brother Bobby Brazier insisted that they’ve all got Freddy’s back.

The EastEnders and Strictly star the MailOnline: “I’m excited to become an uncle. It’s going to be a team effort, like raising anything is. My dad has been super supportive, and we’re going to raise the baby together.”

We wish them all the happiness!

Read more: Freddy Brazier claims grandmother Jackiey Budden got him ‘hooked’ on drugs

You can share your congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.