Jeff Brazier delights fans as he shares photos of granddaughter: ‘Holding you is pure peace’

Jeff Brazier has left fans smitten after he shared new photos of granddaughter Isla.

Jeff’s son Freddy became a dad for the first time this weekend when his 22-year-old girlfriend, Holly Swinburn gave birth to a daughter.

The new parents called their child Isla Jade Brazier, a tribute to Freddy’s beloved late mother, Jade. And now, Freddy’s father Jeff has uploaded several adorable snaps of his new granddaughter, and revealed he promises to ‘tell her all about’ her late grandmother Jade Goody.

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Jeff’s son Freddy became a dad for the first time recently (Credit: BBC)

Jeff Brazier shares emotional post about granddaughter

On Sunday (March 22) Jeff took to his Instagram and shared a slew of adorable photos of baby Isla. In the first snap, Jeff could be seen beaming while cradling his granddaughter in his arms.

A second photo showed Freddy holding Isla, with brother Bobby affectionately gazing down at his new niece. While in another snap, new Grandad Jeff was seen falling asleep on a chair while holding Isla.

You already feel like the greatest gift

In the caption, Jeff gushed: “Dear Isla Jade. You have no idea how deeply loved you are.

“There are so many good people standing behind you, and a very special angel watching over you,” he added, referring to late Jade Goody. Jeff went on: “Mummy and Daddy gave you her name, and were going to tell you all about her.”

“You already feel like the greatest gift. I will be forever grateful to Mummy and Daddy for filling my heart and bringing such joy into our lives. Thank you, Holly and Freddy, with all my heart. Holding you is pure peace.”

He finished off the emotional post: “All my love, Grandad (Though you’re welcome to call me something a bit cooler when you’re older!)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

Jeff supported by fans

Fans and Jeff’s showbiz pals quickly flooded the comments section with support, as one person wrote: “Congratulations, @freddybrazier_ and mommy.

“The faces say it all… hope mum and Isla are doing well, she is scrumptious… and most of all surrounded by unconditional love.”

Meanwhile Ruth Langsford gushed: “What a lovely grandad you make Jeff. Congratulations to you all.” Judi Love also wrote: “Congratulations to you and your lovely family. What a beautiful blessing.”

Freddy shares his daughter with Holly (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Freddy and Holly

New parents Freddy and Holly reportedly started dating back in June 2025 after connecting on TikTok. They are already co-parents to a Pocket Bully called Pablo.

The couple briefly split back in December, with Holly making a number of claims about Freddy’s behaviour and drug use.

She told The Sun: “Enough is enough, I don’t know if he can change. I stayed with Freddy for the sake of the baby, but it got too much.”

However, Holly and Freddy have since rekindled their romance.

Read more: Bobby Brazier speaks out on brother Freddy’s baby news: ‘I’m excited to be an uncle’

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