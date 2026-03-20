‘My celibacy is over!’ Christine McGuinness reveals new romance and makes huge decision on marriage and more kids

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her love life following her split from Paddy McGuinness, revealing she’s in a new relationship, and has no plans to walk down the aisle again.

Speaking on her podcast Situationships with Sophie and Christine, which she co-hosts with author Sophie Gravia, Christine shared her views on marriage, children and her latest romance.

Paddy and Christine split after 11 years together and co-parent their three children (Credit: Splash News)

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Christine McGuinness opens up about marriage split

Christine admitted she has ruled out getting married again after her 11-year relationship with Paddy ended.

“I don’t think I’ll ever do it again. I’ve done it. I’ve learned from it. Knowing that could be the outcome, I don’t really want to do it again,” she said, as reported by The Mirror.

She described her divorce as “really, really tough”, adding that knowing how things can end has shaped her outlook. Christine went on to say that if future relationships don’t work out, she doesn’t want anything tying her down.

“When it’s over, I want to be free as a bird and nothing holding me back,” she said, referring to the legal side of marriage.

However, she hasn’t ruled out celebrating love in other ways, admitting she’d still consider something symbolic.

The model was married to actor Paddy McGuinness for over a decade (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

‘My celibacy is over!’

The reality star also confirmed she is currently dating, and hinted at a new chapter in her love life.

“My celibacy is over,” she joked, before revealing she is in a “situationship” with a woman.

Christine has been open about navigating modern relationships. She previously admitted that she is cautious about emotional connections becoming unhealthy. Importantly, Christine said she has been upfront with her new partner about her boundaries, especially when it comes to marriage and children.

“She knows I don’t want to be married. She knows I don’t want children. So it’s up to her to let me know. I’m not going to sugar coat it. I don’t want to keep something going hoping that they’ll change their mind and I’d never tell people that they shouldn’t be a mum,” she said.

Christine shares three children with Paddy – twins Leo and Penelope, 12, and nine-year-old daughter Felicity. She confirmed that she has no plans to expand her family. The model explained that she’s happy with where she is in life and wants any future partner to be on the same page.

Read more: ‘Look at you!’ Christine McGuinness celebrates pregnancy news in exciting announcement

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