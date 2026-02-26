‘Look at you!’ Christine McGuinness celebrates pregnancy news in exciting announcement

Christine McGuinness has celebrated the news that former Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham is pregnant with her sixth child.

Christine, 37, has three children — 12-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and nine-year-old Felicity — with ex-husband Paddy.

Meanwhile, Jessica, 38, shares sons Presley, five, Digby, six, with her partner Alex Daw, and has three older children – Poppy, 12, Olive, 11, and 10-year-old Hattie with her ex Alistair Eccles, who died in 2017.

However, in a new update, Jessica revealed her family is expanding…

Jessica Cunningham shares news that she is pregnant with sixth child

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 26), Jessica posted a snapshot of herself revealing her growing bump.

“Well, 2026 just got interesting,” she wrote in her caption, adding the baby bottle and pregnant woman emoji.

“Last year I had plans to be turbo speed taking over-the world… but looks like the Universe/God had different plans. As they say, slow and steady wins the race. It’s been amazing actually, slowing down and seeing what is truly ahead… Here is to a house that is going to have more love, fun and craziness,” Jessica continued.

She mentioned it is “the year of the horse” and being pregnant for a sixth time “has really made me feel my fire again”.

She added: “I’ve gone into “no [bleep]s given mode” and taking over the world has got sooooo much more exciting ….creating plans and a life has given me the gift to slow down and implement the strategies, knowledge and wisdom from the world-class coaches I have had the pleasure to be coached by. Global impact, mass healing and world transformation is just around the corner and I have more people I love to share it with…”

“MAY THE FORCE BE WITH US,” Jessica concluded.

Christine McGuinness celebrates

Jessica was congratulated by many in the comments section, including Christine.

“Look at you. Congratulations!” she wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Former Loose Women star Andrea McClean shared: “Oh wow Jess! Huge congratulations.”

“Huge congrats Jess. The miracle of life. So beautiful,” another expressed.

“So many congratulations I’m so jealous!!!” a fourth said.

