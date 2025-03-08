Paddy McGuinness addresses ‘tricky’ living situation while sharing home with ex-wife Christine

Presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness reveals how he and ex-wife Christine raise their children while living in the same household.

The 51-year-old former Take Me Out host married his model and former beauty queen wife back in 2011. The pair started a family and share three children, 11-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and Felicity, 8.

After a decade of marriage, Paddy and Christine called it quits in 2022 and now co-parent their three kids — twins Leo and Penelope, 11, and Felicity, 8 — while still living together.

‘The reason I do all this is for my children’

While talking to Weekend Magazine, Paddy promoted his Channel 4 challenge series, Tempting Fortune, Radio 2 Sunday show, and upcoming comedy tour.

“The reason I do all this is for my children. It’s for their future, you know? I work hard. That’s why,” he said.

Paddy detailed his routine, explaining he gets up to make their breakfast, makes sure they’re “sorted”, and goes to work for a couple of hours before returning home.

“I give them a time I’ll be back, which is pretty much the same every Sunday. It never deviates, that’s the beauty of broadcasting live. The show finishes at one, I’m back home at half past or a quarter to at the latest. Then the day’s my own, it’s just nice.”

Paddy McGuinness still lives with his wife Christine

Since splitting from Christine, the pair have decided to remain in the same household for the sake of the kids. As far as Paddy is concerned, the situation is far from awkward.

Explaining that it “doesn’t feel tricky”, Paddy realises that wouldn’t be the case if he lived in a “toxic household”.

“If I’m at home with the kids it’s great. If I’m working and Christine is at home with the kids, that’s great. If we are there together, that’s fine. As long as my children are happy, that’s all that matters to me,” he added.

Paddy insisted he has “absolutely no doubt in my mind that my kids love me to bits”, admitting he “can’t get out of the [bleep]y house”.

