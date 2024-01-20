Scandal, love life and his tragic cause of death: Inside the last few years of George Michael’s life

Hearts were broken all over the world on Christmas Day 2016 when it was confirmed that George Michael had sadly passed away.

The music icon was one of the biggest names in the showbiz world during his 40-decade-long career – both as a chart-topping solo artist and in super pop group Wham!.

Since his passing, it’s fair to say George’s legacy has lived on. His single Last Christmas finally reached number one in 39 years after its release, and this Saturday (January 20) George Michael at the BBC is playing on screens.

But what were George’s final years like? Who found him on Christmas Day and what was his cause of death? Keep reading to find out…

George Michael died in 2016 on Christmas Day (Credit: Channel 4)

George Michael in his final years

Pop star George had a long-battle with drug abuse – something he had been open with over the years. In his final years, it was reported that he was involved in several life-threatening incidents – potentially to end his own life.

MailOnline reports how he threw himself out of a moving vehicle in 2013. While in 2012 it was alleged he was found unconscious in his bathtub after overdosing on GHB.

At the time of his death, George’s partner Fadi Fadi Fawaz claimed: “He wanted to die so badly. I think life stopped for him a long time ago.”

In 2015, George was said to have checked out of rehab, as MailOnline claims. After leaving rehab, it is said he turned his back on his former life in London. Instead, he spent most of his time in his cottage, with his boyfriend, Fadi.

The singer is said to have become reclusive in his final years (Credit: CoverImages)

George Michael’s love life

George is said to have met celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz in 2009 – shortly after his split from long-term partner Kenny Goss. It wasn’t until 2012, when the pair posted snaps on social media of them enjoying a slew of sun-soaked holidays.

And it was Fadi who found George’s lifeless in bed on Christmas morning in 2016. At the time, he tweeted, “It’s a Xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning. I will never stop missing you xx.”

He later spoke out about the harrowing experience and told The Daily Telegraph: “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went around there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed.”

The Truth is out… pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

‘George Michael died lonely and broken figure’

In 2022, it was claimed that George had become reclusive towards the end of his life, according to a biographer in the book: George Michael: A Life.

According to MailOnline, the author James Gavin claims in the book that George died a “pathetic, lonely and broken figure”. He also alleged how he had turned to drugs to numb his feelings.

The publication also claims George spent his finally days watching Coronation Street and eating ice cream. He is also said to have been a recluse and was visited by male prostitutes.

George apparently was getting his affairs in order prior to his death (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Knew he was dying’

It has also been claimed that George had been putting his affairs in order in the lead up to his death. Medic and physician Simeon Niel-Asher worked with George for over 25 years. And during their last encounter, the pair allegedly had a strange conversation.

Speaking in the Channel 4 documentary, George Michael: Outed, he said: “When I last saw him he was in good spirits. It was a beautiful last session. We had a really weird conversation, it was interesting and it was strange.”

He added: “Sometimes people know they are going to die and they get everything in order. I wonder if there was a bit of that going on, like he somehow knew.

“It was strange to think he might have known he was going to die or had some kind of inkling. That happens. Some people know they are going to die and I’ve seen it before. In many ways I thought he was waking u. And I saw him coming alive again, maybe the last flash of the candle.”

Cause of death

The news of George’s death was announced in a statement issued through the singer’s publicist in December 2016. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the statement said.

A few months later, in March 2017, a senior coroner confirmed that George had died of natural causes. According to the coroner, Michael had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

Read more: Martin Kemp recalls son’s near-drowning at George Michael’s pool

George Michael at the BBC airs on BBC Two at 9.35pm on Saturday January 20.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.