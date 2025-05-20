Inside Aisling Bea’s ‘secret’ pregnancy – distressing symptoms; sex of baby; famous partner

Irish comedian Aisling Bea, who is starring on Who Do You Think You Are? tonight (May 20), has become a mother since filming for the show after initially keeping her baby under wraps.

Aisling Bea is the subject of tonight’s Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

Aisling Bea on her ‘secret’ pregnancy

The 41-year-old comic is currently in a relationship with musician Jack Freeman. He is one-third of the Australian band Jagwar Ma. The pair announced they were expecting their first child in June 2024.

Despite an in-demand career, Aisling managed to keep the majority of her pregnancy a secret. By June, she was around seven months pregnant as she showed off her growing bump on stage at the Big Slick Kansas City event.

While filming Who Do You Think You Are?, Aisling joked with her Instagram followers that she was “borderline uninsurable at 37 weeks pregnant”.

In August, she gave birth and later appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to explain why she decided to keep her pregnancy under wraps. However, in the same interview, she let slip if she had a boy or girl.

Aisling welcomes baby daughter

“She’s the best that there’s ever been,”, Aisling declared, revealing she had a baby girl.

She continued: “I was trying to keep it a secret. And I got away with it for a while to one of those pesky kids.”

“I think especially when a lot of your life, you talk about a lot of your life in public, it’s like keeping something a little bit precious yourself that’s private and getting your head around.”

As of this writing, Aisling and Jack haven’t revealed the name of their daughter.

The star filmed the show while heavily pregnant (Credit: BBC).

Aisling’s distressing pregnancy

After giving birth, Aisling took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots of herself pregnant. In her caption, she candidly rated her pregnancy journey with a one-star review.

While listening a bunch of negatives, she wrote: “No breakfast included. Limited drinks menu. Expensive. Left feeling very unrested. Not as described online or in pictures. Reminded me of the Glasgow Willie Wonka experience. Towards the end of my stay I was repeatedly kicked in the nuts.”

She continued: “UTIs, bleeding, depression, cramps, insomnia, nosebleeds, sinus blockage, migraines, vomiting, being randomly touched by people without asking, bones mushing, organs moving, skin stretching, being told that you’ll forget all the pain/that it’s a privilege/that it will all be ‘worth it’ in the end…”

“Heightened awareness of climate change & worst of all – boredom – all described as «normal» and was repeatedly recommended «a nice bath» as a fix to all of the above.”

However, there are a few positives to list, including “lots of help with bags at end of stay” and being provided with “free extra chips and quite a flirty wink” by the “kebab shop man” nearby.

