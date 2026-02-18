TV star and singer Coleen Nolan has received high praise following her recent weight loss.

The 60-year-old, who is a regular panelist on Loose Women, is taking part in the new series of Celebs Go Dating on E4.

The line-up includes other familiar faces, including rapper Professor Green, who was recently on this year’s The Masked Singer, MAFS Australia’s Lucinda Light, and Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts, who has also been documenting his drastic weight loss, to name a few.

(Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan shows off her weight loss

In an Instagram photo shared yesterday (February 17), Coleen posed in a group photo with this year’s Celebs Go Dating cast.

While appearing in the middle, the mum-of-three stunned in a red floor-length dress that was low-cut at the front and featured long lace sleeves.

Throwing a thumb up, Coleen looked radiant while wearing her signature brunette hair down and in waves.

“Having the best with this incredible bunch of people,” she wrote in her caption, adding the red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

The photo arrived soon after Coleen made headlines for her weight loss, where fans declared she looked “phenomenal” after documenting a recent Loose Women look.

Following her latest upload, she has continued to receive high praise.

‘You look amazing!’

“Coleen, you look amazing,” one user wrote.

“Great figure, Coleen,” another person shared.

“Wow, Coleen, you look lovely,” a third remarked, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “You look amazing. Can I ask where the dress is from? xx”

How has Coleen lost the weight?

Although she had once spoken out against weight-loss medications, Coleen shifted her stance in October of last year when she announced a partnership with the company Voy, which specialises in so-called “fat jab” treatments.

“This is it! My weight struggle ends here. After a lifetime of diets, I’m excited to announce my partnership with @joinvoy. I’m feeling supported, educated, and ready for change. This is the right decision for me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Voy provides medically supervised weight-loss programs, offering prescriptions such as Mounjaro and Wegovy injections, along with Orlos capsules, in addition to lifestyle coaching designed to support long-term results.

