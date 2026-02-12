Coleen Nolan looks her thinnest ever as fans brand her weight loss ‘phenomenal’

Coleen Nolan’s fans have branded her “phenomenal” after she showed off her impressive weight loss.

The Loose Women star was captured on camera before she headed onto the set of the ITV show.

Coleen, 60, is wearing a smart pinstriped jacket in the picture, teamed with a grey vest top underneath.

The grandmother-of-four’s ombre hair is styled into bouncy curls and she’s accessorised with large hooped earrings.

Coleen was immediately flooded with comments about her new, svelte figure after sharing the snap on Instagram.

Coleen Nolan’s weight loss branded ‘phenomenal’

TV star Coleen posted the picture as she returned to Loose Women after taking some time off.

Last week, she was soaking up the sun in Spain while filming the new series of E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Coleen, who is single, is hoping to meet her romantic match on the popular dating show.

She captioned her new photo: “Today’s Loose Women look.”

Writing underneath, fans were quick to congratulate Coleen on her impressive weight loss.

One told her: “Wow look at you, how did you lose all that weight? You look absolutely gorgeous well done Coleen.”

Another added: “Looking phenomenal!”

A third said: “You look really fantastic.”

And a fourth gushed: “You look fab, so slim. Well done, Coleen, you deserve the best.”

Someone else agreed: “You look amazing, you’ve lost weight.”

How has Coleen lost weight?

Doctors gave Coleen a frightening “wake-up call” in 2024, so she decided to embark on a weight loss journey.

She was told she was pre-diabetic.

The diagnosis came after a nasty chest infection that would not clear up.

If not brought under control, it could lead to Type 2 diabetes. This carries the risk of heart disease, stroke, blindness and kidney failure.

Coleen said in her column with The Mirror: “It’s been a wake-up call to say, ‘OK, fatty, you’ve had enough snacks, step away from the fridge!’

“My new diet is a work in progress and I’m still getting used to reading labels to check sugar content. But I’ve cut out all unhealthy snacks like chocolate and crisps.”

Coleen has since gone one step further.

She has signed up to a weight loss programme that combines weight loss injections with expert coaching.

It is not clear exactly how much weight Coleen has lost since starting the programme, but the results are visible.

Coleen spoke about her reasons for signing up in a recent Facebook video for the company she is using.

In the ad, she says: “I’m 60 now and I have tried everything. I’m pre-diabetic. I don’t want to wait until I’m type 2.

“I want to now, for my grandkids, try and be as healthy for as long as I can.”

