Coleen Nolan sends fans wild as she shows off her weight loss results after frightening health diagnosis

Coleen Nolan has wowed fans after showing off her weight loss results while in Tenerife.

The Loose Women star has been on a health kick after being given a frightening health diagnosis.

Coleen, 60, was told by doctors she was pre-diabetic, which meant her sugar levels were higher than they should be.

The star was warned she had to make dramatic changes to her lifestyle otherwise it could progress to type 2 diabetes, which is potentially dangerous.

Coleen Nolan is working hard to lose weight after being diagnosed as pre-diabetic (Credit: Cover Images)

Coleen, who has four grandchildren, signed up to a weight loss plan that uses medicated jabs to suppress appetite.

And the results are already visible.

Coleen Nolan shows off weight loss

Taking to Instagram, Coleen has posed for several stunning pictures while enjoying the warmer Spanish weather.

Single Coleen is there to film the new series of Celebs Go Dating in the hope of finding herself a new man.

In her snaps, she’s wearing a striped asymmetrical crochet dress, which she has teamed with black sandals.

The svelte star captioned her post: “Having the best time in Spain filming with such an amazing group of people and the best crew! Here’s tonight’s look.”

Commenting, one fan replied: “You look amazing! Xx.”

Another added: “Nanny!!!!! Smokeshow xxxx”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

A third penned: “Wit woo look at you Coleen. Absolutely stunning. Have a great time. Xx.”

And a fourth wrote: “Absolute fox!!!”

Speaking about their own weight loss, someone else told Coleen: “It feels good doesn’t it when you feel good in something? Since I’ve lost 2.5 stone on [branded injections] I feel happier in myself xx you look fabadoodledoo.”

Coleen’s U-turn

Coleen was diagnosed as pre-diabetic in 2024. She was given a blood test after suffering from a chest infection that wouldn’t clear up.

At the time, Coleen shared her fears in her column with The Mirror.

Type 2 diabetes carries the risk of heart disease, stroke, blindness and kidney failure. So Coleen knew she had to make changes.

Coleen said: “It’s been a wake-up call to say, ‘OK, fatty, you’ve had enough snacks, step away from the fridge!’

“My new diet is a work in progress and I’m still getting used to reading labels to check sugar content. But I’ve cut out all unhealthy snacks like chocolate and crisps.”

Coleen said she had also cut carbs out in the evening.

Coleen has signed up to a weight loss programme (Credit: YouTube/ Coleen Nolan)

Since then, Coleen has gone one step further and has signed up to a medical weight loss programme. It combines expert coaching with weight loss injections.

Coleen had previously dismissed the idea of weight loss jabs. But she hasn’t looked back since making her U-turn.

In a recent Facebook video for the company she is signed up to, Coleen said: “I’m 60 now and I have tried everything. I’m pre-diabetic. I don’t want to wait until I’m type 2.

“I want to now, for my grandkids, try and be as healthy for as long as I can.”

Read more: David Tennant sparks fury as he cancels massive fan event ‘for the second time’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page