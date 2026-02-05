David Tennant sparks fury as he cancels massive fan event ‘for the second time’

David Tennant has left fans furious after he abruptly cancelled an appearance at a massive fan event.

The Doctor Who actor, 54, had been expected to meet fans at Emerald City Comic Con but has pulled out with just weeks to go.

David has blamed a conflict of schedules, but people who had hoped to meet him aren’t happy.

Disappointed fans are now being offered refunds for pre-booked photo opportunities and autographs.

David Tennant has pulled out of a big fan event (Credit: BBC)

David Tennant leaves fans left fuming

David shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, apologising to fans.

Emerald City Comic Con is a major four-day event in Seattle, running from March 5-8, 2026. Star Wars icons William Shatner and Hayden Christensen are still scheduled to appear.

In his announcement, David said: “Hello, Emerald City. David Tennant here. I’m really sad to say I just can’t make it to the convention next month.

“I’m gutted. I thought I was going to be able to make it. But my schedule is just getting more and more squeezed and getting in and out for just one day has finally defeated me.

“I’m so sorry, I know you’ll have a wonderful time because I’ve been there and it’s great. I really hope you’ll ask me again next year.”

He ended his message by apologising once more and saying he “misses everyone.”

Due to a scheduling conflict, David Tennant is no longer able to join us at ECCC 2026. We look forward to our schedules aligning in the future & hopefully having him with us next year! If you purchased a photo op or autographing through Epic, they will email you with next steps. pic.twitter.com/mGhvi9E6qJ — Emerald City Comic Con (@emeraldcitycon) February 4, 2026

Sharing their frustration, one fan said: “BRO. This is now the SECOND time he’s had to cancel coming to this con specifically.”

Another added a crying emoji and wrote: “Hopefully you’ll be at another convention. I’ll be able to attend this year. I have a piece of artwork I did that I wanted you to sign.”

And a third said: “HA! Called it. Same thing different year”

Fans speculate on Doctor Who Christmas special

Despite the cancellation, other fans have been quick to speculate that David’s busy schedule could signal filming for a Doctor Who Christmas special.

TV specials often require months of planning, including editing and post-production, which could explain his absence from Seattle.

On X, one fan guessed: “Doctor Who Christmas Special starring David Tennant filming soon?”

Others were less subtle, with one posting: “It’s probs filming Doctor Who honestly!” while another joked: “It’s a toss up between Sixteenth Doctor and leader of the Labour Party!”

Whether it’s festive filming or just a jam-packed schedule, fans are vocal about their frustration – and they are not holding back.

It seems some Whovians will be waiting a little longer to see David Tennant in person, even if the rumoured Christmas special eventually brings him back to screens.