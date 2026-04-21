Emmerdale fans roll their eyes at Ross twist in Charity birth scenes

Emmerdale served up high drama last night (Monday April 20) as Charity Dingle went into labour, with Ross Barton stepping in to save the day. But while the scenes were meant to be tense and emotional, many viewers were left unimpressed, calling the whole situation far too predictable.

And with Ross secretly the baby’s real father, the twist has only added to the frustration.

Ross drove by and was forced to help get Charity to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Ross steps in as Charity goes into labour

Earlier this week, Charity threw herself into planning a baby shower for Sarah, all while carrying the secret that the baby she is expecting is actually her own.

Heading out with Mack to collect the cake, the pair were forced to stop in the woods. But when the car failed to start and neither of them had their phones, things quickly spiralled.

In classic soap timing, Charity’s waters broke just as they were stranded. And, right on cue, Ross drove past.

Initially reluctant to get involved after being caught out by Charity’s fake labour weeks earlier, Ross eventually agreed to take them to hospital.

But the drama did not end there. Once inside, the lift broke down, trapping Charity, Mack and Ross together.

Ross is the man of the moment as he delivers the baby in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Charity gives birth in terrifying scenes

Tuesday April 21 sees the trio still stuck, with tensions rising fast. Mack begins to struggle with flashbacks to being trapped in the bunker, leaving Ross to take charge.

As Charity’s contractions intensify, Ross is forced to deliver the baby himself, guided by a midwife over the intercom. She gives birth to a baby girl, but the relief is short-lived.

Ross soon spots a pool of blood, and it becomes clear something is wrong. As Charity loses consciousness, the race is on to get help and save her.

Ross was too involved for some fans’ liking (Credit: ITV)

Viewers brand twist ‘too convenient’

Despite Ross playing the hero, many fans were not impressed with how the storyline unfolded.

Social media was flooded with comments pointing out how predictable the sequence of events felt, from the broken-down car to the conveniently timed lift failure.

“I’m sorry but this Charity storyline is so boringly predictable. Like, who didn’t know that Ross would be involved in some way?” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “Of course both Charity and Mack had to be without their phones and of course the car had to break down. It had to be Ross driving by and it was a cert that the hospital lift would break. Could this be any more contrived?”

Others echoed the same frustration, with one adding: “Of course the lift has broken with Mack and Ross in it. Very soap convenient.”

With such a huge secret still hanging over the storyline, the real drama may still be to come. But for now, fans are hoping for a few less predictable twists as things unfold.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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