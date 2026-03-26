Emmerdale ends a triumphant week with another ‘incredible episode’

Emmerdale delivered a standout episode on Thursday March 26, proving there is still plenty of life, humour and classic chaos left in the village.

Just a day after the powerful Cain and Charity two-hander, the soap switched gears and reminded viewers exactly why they fell in love with it in the first place. With the Dingles taking on the Tates in a bold cattle heist, the episode struck that perfect balance of drama and comedy that fans have been craving.

Cain denied all knowledge (Credit: ITV)

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Top moments from tonight’s episode of Emmerdale

With the cows mysteriously disappearing, Joe was convinced the Dingles were behind it. He was right of course, but proving it was another matter entirely. Thanks to a string of clever distractions and teamwork, the Dingles pulled off their plan in style.

Charity played a blinder (Credit: ITV)

1. Top moments from Emmerdale’s Thursday night episode: Charity’s fake labour

Charity has played this card before and she knows exactly how to sell it. Her performance to distract Joe was spot on, and his horrified reaction when she told him to help her get her pants off was comedy gold.

We just love Ross right now (Credit: ITV)

2. Ross!

Ross continues to steal the show this week. Arriving just as Charity appeared to be in labour, he jumped straight into action. From coaching her breathing to adding his usual humour, he made the whole situation even more entertaining.

Yes Belle, love this! (Credit: ITV)

3. Ballsy Belle

Belle stepped up in a big way. Taking charge of selling the stolen cattle, she refused to be pushed around by the buyer. By standing firm and invoking Cain’s reputation, she even managed to secure a better deal than expected.

Shame this was all a trick (Credit: ITV)

4. Kim and Chas in tonight’s Emmerdale episode

Although Chas was playing a game, her scenes with Kim were a highlight. A slightly worse for wear Kim brought plenty of entertainment, and the pair surprisingly worked well together.

Uh oh, Joe’s lost this one (Credit: ITV)

5. The smug smile wiped off Joe’s face in tonight’s episode

Joe thought he had the upper hand by tracking the herd, but finding the device tied to a tree instead was a brilliant twist. It was a rare moment where he was completely outplayed.

The Dingles laugh at the Tates (Credit: ITV)

6. The Dingles

The final shot of the Dingles laughing as the Tates walked away defeated summed everything up. It brought heart, humour and a sense of victory that has been missing lately.

Joe did not win this time (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to tonight’s episode of Emmerdale

After weeks of darker storylines, viewers were quick to praise the episode for bringing back a more classic feel.

“Today’s episode felt so fabulously old school – the Dingles and Tates at war over a herd of cattle! So many laugh out loud moments as well,” one fan shared, adding that it was great to see farming back at the heart of the show.

Another wrote: “Today’s Emmerdale… INCREDIBLE! I love a good family feud. Dingles Vs Tates. Just like the good ol’ days.”

“That episode was perfection. 10/10 no notes,” said a third.

And one more summed it up perfectly: “Another brilliant episode of Emmerdale tonight. I thought yesterday’s ep would be this week’s highlight but today’s ep perfectly captured what Emmerdale is all about. Farming and comedy drama. More of this please.”

If this is the direction the show is heading in, fans will be more than happy to stick around.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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