Emmerdale confirms Charity Dingle baby secret will stay hidden as Ross threatens to tell all

Charity Dingle’s tangled baby secret continues to spiral in Emmerdale, with Ross Barton more determined than ever to tell Mackenzie Boyd the truth. The problem for Charity is that Mack is her husband, her best support system, and completely in the dark about who the baby’s real father is.

With the whole village believing Charity is carrying Sarah and Jacob’s baby as a surrogate, the pressure is mounting fast. And after Ross made it clear he was ready to blow everything wide open, viewers may have expected the truth to come crashing out. But according to the show’s boss, that moment is not coming just yet.

Ross told Charity she was a “disgrace” in tonight’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Ross threatens Charity in Emmerdale over the baby

Charity has been caught out as Ross has now worked out that Charity manipulated the DNA test results. The baby she claims is part of a surrogacy arrangement for Sarah and Jacob is actually his.

To make matters worse, Mackenzie has already been told by Vanessa that he could be the father, prompting him to push for a paternity test of his own. What he still does not know is that Ross is the real dad.

Charity knows there is no doubt about the baby’s paternity. As Mack starts to believe he is about to become a father again, she is painfully aware of the heartbreak that is coming. What she cannot bear is that heartbreak being made even worse by the revelation of her fling with Ross.

Ross, however, is done with the lies. He demanded Charity tell the truth, and when she tried to buy his silence instead, he was disgusted. Storming off, Ross made it clear he intended to do what he felt was right.

That left Charity terrified that everything she has been desperately trying to protect is about to collapse. Her marriage, her bond with Sarah and Jacob, and her carefully constructed lie are all hanging by a thread.

Charity is facing her worst nightmare (Credit: ITV)

Ross won’t tell yet

Viewers are just as desperate for the truth to come out as Charity is to keep it buried. One fan summed up the frustration, saying: “I need this Charity baby reveal to happen like yesterday. I feel like we are watching the same scenes over and over again. It is exhausting.”

Despite that impatience, producer Laura Shaw has confirmed that the secret is set to stay under wraps for now.

“The truth surrounding Charity’s pregnancy is set to blow wide open,” she teased. “Mackenzie mistakenly believes he could be the baby’s father, but the secret that Ross is the real father is still under wraps.

“With the baby due in spring, the birth may be the event that finally exposes all of Charity’s secrets…”

So for now, Charity’s lie survives, Ross keeps his silence, and Mack continues to hope. But when the truth finally does come out, it promises to be explosive.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

