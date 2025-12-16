‘Abrupt change’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card after they quit royal life

In 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to make an “abrupt change” to their Christmas card.

As fans await the release of their festive card for Christmas this year, one expert has analysed the couple’s cards from the past.

Body language expert Judi James believes one card in particular may have marked a symbolic turning point: the couple’s 2022 Christmas card.

Meghan and Harry have released festive cards every year since their marriage (Credit: Lev Radin/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘closed the doors’ on family life with Christmas card

In comparison to previous years, the 2022 card featured neither of their children and ditched festive cheer in favour of glossy, black-and-white glamour.

“This card looks like a symbolic closing of the doors on their family life,” Judi told The Sun‘s Fabulous. “They’ve surgically removed any feel of Christmas warmth and family cheer for a stunning emphasis on power-couple styling.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their Christmas card tradition in 2018, just months after their royal wedding. That year’s card was a romantic black-and-white image taken during their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.

For their 2019 Christmas card, they introduced baby Archie in a relaxed family shot. Meanwhile, their 2020 card was an illustrated version set in their Montecito garden in California following their move to the US. It also showcased their first holiday season after stepping away from royal duties. The message was clear: home and family came first.

Their 2021 Christmas card was a fan favourite, showing the couple with Archie and baby Lilibet, who made her public photo debut. The family appeared barefoot in denim, laughing and carefree.

“This pose looks like the perfect response to any suggestion that Harry might have done the wrong thing in leaving his royal role,” said Judi. “Their bare-footed posing… is emphatically symbolic in terms of registering their ‘freedom’.”

From 2022, the Sussexes began highlighting their career, as opposed to their family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry’s Christmas cards

But in 2022, the tone changed dramatically, according to Judi. Instead of a cosy family photo, the couple released a black-and-white image of themselves at a glitzy event. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were notably absent.

“This is an abrupt change of Christmas image from ‘parents’ to ‘power couple’,” Judi observed. “It’s a US society look, a status look, and also a business look. Cosy jumpers and jeans swapped for elegant, formal designer-wear.”

Read more: King Charles’ sweet nod to Meghan Markle in Clarence House spotted

In 2023, their holiday card was sent on behalf of Archewell, their charitable foundation. It featured a photo from the Invictus Games closing ceremony, not a Christmas tree in sight.

Meanwhile, last year marked a change. It did feature a family shot, among other photos from the year. The family picture sweetly showed Archie and Lilibet running into their parents’ arms.

So, what do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.