Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Virginia Giuffre ‘had consensual sex,’ Epstein email claims

A newly released email from the bombshell Epstein files has reignited scrutiny around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with a claim that he had “consensual sex” with Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre, who died last year aged 41, had previously alleged that she was made to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has always vehemently denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

Virginia Giuffre alleged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had sex with her when she was 17 (Credit: Lifetime / YouTube)

Claims surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre, an American who later became a prominent advocate for survivors of sex trafficking, said she was trafficked by Epstein in the early 2000s.

She claimed that during that period she was made to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was just 17.

Andrew addressed the allegations during his widely criticised Newsnight interview in 2019, firmly denying them. He has consistently maintained that position, saying he had no recollection of ever meeting Ms Giuffre.

In 2022, Andrew and Ms Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed sum. Andrew made clear at the time that the agreement did not amount to any admission of liability.

Ms Giuffre, a mother of three, died by suicide in April last year. Her autobiography, Nobody’s Girl, was published posthumously in October 2025 and repeated several of the allegations she had previously made about Andrew.

Andrew denied ever meeting Virginia Giuffre (Credit: Cover Images)

Email claims Andrew had ‘consensual sex with Virginia Giuffre’

On January 30, more than three million files linked to Epstein and his criminal activity were released by the US Department of Justice.

Among the material is an email said to concern Andrew and Ms Giuffre.

I mean in the end he had consensual sex with VR.

The exchange, reportedly from 2015 and involving Epstein and New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr, appears to be the first time in writing that Andrew is said to have had sex with Ms Giuffre.

In the email, as reported by the MailOnline, Ms Giuffre is referred to as VR, reflecting her maiden name, Roberts.

“I think the big issue is separating yourself from Andrew. I mean in the end he had consensual sex with VR,” an email apparently from Mr Thomas Jr reads.

“And VR worked for you. The rest is atmospherics. You have moved on! People don’t know that and cant [sic] accept that unless you say as much.”

Epstein died in 2019 whilst in prison (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Epstein’s ‘reply to the claim’

In his response, Epstein did not deny the claim that Andrew had sex with Ms Giuffre. Instead, he is said to have focused on the damage to his own reputation, writing that it had “taken a hit”.

He also reportedly described it as “crazy” to suggest he would ever traffic women or request “underage” girls.

Andrew’s representatives have been approached for comment.

King Charles says palace would support police investigation

Last week, King Charles issued a striking statement through Buckingham Palace confirming he would not stand in the way of any police investigation into his brother.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “The king has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”

Andrew has consistently denied allegations of sexual assault and any wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

Being named or pictured in the Epstein files is not, in itself, an indication of wrongdoing.

