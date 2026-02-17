Prince William could face big ‘decision’ over Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal futures amid Andrew scrutiny

Prince William may one day be forced to make a significant decision about his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their place within the monarchy when he ascends the throne.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have found themselves back in the spotlight as fresh scrutiny surrounds their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

The renewed focus comes amid the ongoing fallout linked to their past associations with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The recent release of millions of documents by the US Department of Justice relating to Epstein’s crimes has cast a long shadow, particularly over Andrew, Sarah and, by extension, their daughters.

The Prince of Wales could face a decision over Beatrice and Eugenie in the future (Credit: Cover Images)

Beatrice and Eugenie ‘mentioned in Epstein files’

Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly been referenced within the tranche of Epstein-related files released on January 30.

Emails said to be between Sarah Ferguson and Epstein have surfaced, appearing to show her describing the disgraced financier as a “legend” and like a “brother” to her. The true context of those messages has not been made public, and it has not been confirmed whether the emails were sent by Ferguson.

Following Epstein’s release from prison in 2009 after his 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor, Ferguson allegedly visited him in Miami, according to emails believed to be from her contained within the files.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also allegedly present during that visit. At the time, the sisters were aged 20 and 19.

Ferguson has yet to comment publicly on the documents.

Being named or pictured within the Epstein files does not in itself suggest any wrongdoing.

Beatrice and Eugenie have been dragged into the scandal in recent weeks (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images)

The ‘decision’ Prince William could face over his cousins

As the conversation continues, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has suggested the Prince of Wales may ultimately have to weigh up the future roles of Beatrice and Eugenie once he is king.

The sisters are not working royals. However, they remain part of the wider royal circle and have supported King Charles and other senior members of the family at various engagements.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “It may fall to William to make a decision on the future of Beatrice and Eugenie. Neither are reportedly particularly close to him or to Catherine.

“The fact that Beatrice, when 20 and Eugenie, aged 19, visited Epstein in Florida just after his release from prison with their rapacious mother, is alarming. They must have known who they were visiting and how inappropriate this was. He was under house arrest.”

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor face scrutiny over their links to Epstein (Credit: Cover Images)

He added: “William, it is reported, may well take a hard line when he becomes king. It depends on how affected the royal family is by what happens subsequently. William and Catherine do not appear to have close ties with the sisters and would probably not miss them.”

Kensington Palace has been approached for comment.

