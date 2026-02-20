Alison Hammond issues apology after getting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accuser Virginia Giuffre’s name wrong on This Morning

Alison Hammond has issued an on-air apology after a slip-up over Virginia Giuffre’s name during a discussion about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest left This Morning viewers talking.

On Friday’s episode of This Morning, Alison and her co-stars turned their attention to the dramatic developments surrounding Andrew, who was arrested on Thursday.

Andrew was arrested on February 19, the same day he marked his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The precise details of the allegations under investigation have not been made public.

Later that evening, the former prince was released under investigation.

This Morning discussed Andrew’s arrest this week (Credit: ITV)

Why was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested?

Police attended the Sandringham Estate on Thursday morning, where Andrew is currently living, before news broke that he had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. At this stage, the nature of the alleged misconduct has not been disclosed.

In recent weeks, attention has intensified over Andrew’s links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following the US Department of Justice’s release of millions of documents connected to the disgraced financier.

After the files were made public, Andrew was accused of sharing sensitive and confidential material with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

He held the role between 2001 and 2011. According to the released files, he allegedly forwarded official reports from trade visits to Epstein in 2010.

Under official guidance, trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial, or political information about their official visits.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. His arrest does not indicate guilt and no charges have been brought.

For years, Andrew has faced scrutiny over his association with Epstein.

He was also accused of sexual assault by the late Virginia Giuffre. She claimed she was trafficked and forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17.

Andrew has always strongly denied the allegations.

Andrew has been released under investigation following his arrest on Thursday morning (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond slips up over Virginia Giuffre’s name

On Friday’s This Morning, royal commentator Russell Myers explained what being released under investigation means, noting that Andrew has not been charged and could be recalled for questioning at any time.

As the panel discussed the arrest, Alison said: “Shall we talk about some of the victims? The relatives of the late Virginia Guff, who claimed she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew, have shared their reaction. Take a look at this.”

Virginia Giuffre alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, allegations he has always denied (Credit: Emily Michot/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Virginia Giuffre’s family react to arrest

The programme then aired footage of Virginia’s brother and sister-in-law responding to the news of Andrew’s arrest. Virginia tragically took her own life in April 2025 at the age of 41.

Her family said on Thursday: “At last, today our broken hearts have been lifted with the news that no one is above the law – not even royalty.

“On behalf of our sister, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police in their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Sorry, it’s Giuffre, I do apologise.

“He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

It is important to note that Andrew has not been arrested in connection with anything relating to Virginia Giuffre.

When the discussion returned to the studio, Alison quickly corrected herself, telling viewers: “Sorry, it’s Giuffre, I do apologise.”

Many watching at home were quick to react on X.

Alison apologised for getting Virginia Giuffre’s name wrong (Credit: ITV)

Viewers criticise Alison over blunder

One viewer wrote: “Alison calling Virginia Giuffre Virginia Guff. Honestly appalling presenter.”

Another said: “Why doesn’t Alison research correct pronunciation of people’s names?”

Read more: King Charles breaks silence on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

A third added: “Virginia Guff!!??”

On Thursday, Alison had also faced backlash over a separate remark about the timing of Andrew’s arrest. She said: “Surely they could’ve done it yesterday, the day before his birthday. But what will happen next for him?”

Some viewers criticised the comment, with one branding it “unprofessional”.

With Andrew now released under investigation and no charges brought, questions remain about what happens next.

What do you think of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.