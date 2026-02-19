TV favourite Alison Hammond has found herself at the centre of backlash after a comment she made live on This Morning about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest raised eyebrows with some viewers.

The presenter was reacting to the breaking news that Andrew had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning.

But it was her observation about the timing, which happened to fall on his 66th birthday, that quickly set tongues wagging.

Alison Hammond faces backlash over comment about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

On Thursday, February 19, Thames Valley Police confirmed that “a man in his sixties from Norfolk” had been arrested and that searches were taking place at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office,” the force said in a statement. “The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance.”

Andrew was not identified by police. However, the arrest is reported to have taken place at a property on the Sandringham Estate where he is currently living.

During Thursday’s ITV broadcast, Alison said: “Surely they could’ve done it yesterday, the day before his birthday. But what will happen next for him?”

The remark prompted an immediate reaction online.

One viewer wrote on X: “Alison Hammond on TM saying police could have arrested Andrew yesterday & not on his bday… she appears to defend him because it’s his birthday #thismorning #shameful.” [Sic]

Another posted: “Alison saying ‘surely they didn’t have to arrest him on his birthday.’ What a weird comment.”

A third asked: “They shouldn’t arrest him on his birthday?”

Others branded the comment “unprofessional”, “stupid” and “out of touch”.

Alison’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest

The former prince is being held in custody after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The exact nature of the alleged misconduct has not been disclosed.

However, pressure has been building in recent weeks over Andrew’s past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of millions of files connected to the late financier last month.

In the wake of those files, released by the US Department of Justice, Andrew faced claims that he shared sensitive and confidential information with Epstein relating to his official role as a UK trade envoy.

Andrew held the position between 2001 and 2011. According to the documents, in 2010 Andrew allegedly forwarded official reports from trade visits to Epstein.

Trade envoys remain bound by confidentiality obligations, even after leaving the role.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing linked to Epstein. His arrest does not imply guilt and no charges have been announced.

He stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid mounting scrutiny over his association with Epstein. In 2022, he reached an out of court settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit brought by the late Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has consistently denied the allegations and said the settlement was not an admission of liability.

Last October, he was stripped of his remaining royal titles and honours. Earlier this year, he vacated Royal Lodge in Windsor and moved to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

