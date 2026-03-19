Prince Louis given adorable ‘new title’ that he has ‘stolen’ from Prince Harry

Prince Louis has taken on a playful new title, and in doing so, he has even managed to rival his uncle, Prince Harry.

The young royal has already built a reputation for his cheeky antics. Now, thanks to a recent poll, he may have officially claimed the crown as the family’s top mischief maker.

Prince Harry loses out on title to Prince Louis

Prince Louis was voted the top royal mischief maker in a poll celebrating the 75th anniversary of Dennis the Menace.

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In fact, Louis ranked 22nd among 75 well known figures, all recognised for their mischievous streak.

The list did not just feature Louis. It also included his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Prince Harry and King Charles.

Louis has stolen Harry’s title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The poll was conducted by The Beano, with 1,000 children aged between six and 12 taking part. They were asked to vote for their favourite mischief makers from a list of high profile names.

These individuals were chosen because they are said to “embody creativity, humour and imagination”.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry came in at number 24, just behind his nephew. Prince George ranked 29th, Princess Charlotte 38th, and King Charles placed 54th.

Prince Louis and Prince Harry go head to head

Each royal was given a playful description to match their ranking.

Louis was dubbed “the monarchy’s official mischief correspondent”, a title that seems to suit his lively personality.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, was described as “royal by birth, rebel by nature”.

Similarly, Princess Charlotte was labelled “royal by name…rebel by nature!”

Prince Harry had a mischievous reputation in the past (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince George received a humorous caption as well: “Future King, currently bored kid at parades”.

As for King Charles, he was described as “the very serious man who sometimes can’t help cracking a joke”.

The celebration also featured a special Beano cover, which brought together all 75 mischievous figures at Dennis the Menace’s birthday party.

Dennis, who is famously always 10 years old, has appeared in the comic since 1951. Therefore, the theme of the cover imagined all the featured figures as children attending his party.

Princess Charlotte pictured alongside North West

The illustrated scene included several fun pairings.

Prince George and Prince Louis were shown sitting together on a bench. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte was depicted dancing with North West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian.

Princess Charlotte was also on the cover (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere, King Charles was illustrated alongside designer Paul Smith, while Prince Harry appeared next to darts champion Luke Littler.

Mike Stirling, a storyboard creator and self described “director of mischief” at Beano, reflected on the milestone.

He said: “Dennis is forever 10, and for 75 years he’s reminded us that being a kid is the best thing ever. He has sparked mischief, laughter and a love of reading for fun in every generation since 1951. Childhood can feel quite serious these days, and this celebration is all about reminding us all that a bit of creative mischief superpowers childhood at its best.”

North West was also depicted (Credit: Ryan Rolo/Shutterstock)

Prince George latest

Meanwhile, attention has also turned to Prince George and his future.

Although nothing has been confirmed, speculation continues to grow about where he might attend secondary school.

Recently, Marlborough College, which Princess Kate once attended, launched its own Flight School. As a result, some have suggested George could be a strong fit for the institution.

Back in November, Princess Kate hinted at his growing interest in aviation.

She said: “George very much likes Airfix models and the Lancaster Bomber, and he knows much more about aircraft than me.”

Given that, some have wondered whether George might one day follow in his father’s footsteps.

For now, however, no official announcement has been made about his next school.

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