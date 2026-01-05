Princess Charlotte’s new ‘confidence’ spotted on Christmas walkabout

Princess Charlotte appeared to be coming into her own during the royals’ Christmas Day walkabout last month, with one royal commentator noting a clear boost in confidence.

The 10-year-old princess stepped out on December 25 alongside her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, to greet crowds who had gathered in Sandringham. The traditional walkabout takes place every year as members of the royal family attend church on Christmas morning.

This time around, Charlotte caught the eye of royal fans thanks to her assured and thoughtful interactions with well-wishers.

Charlotte’s behaviour on Christmas Day has been praised (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte’s ‘confidence’ during Christmas Day walkabout

In one particularly sweet moment, Charlotte leaned in to hug a woman in the crowd, charming onlookers with her warm approach.

Her “impeccable” manners were also widely praised after she politely asked a member of security to hold her gifts so she could greet people properly. You can see the moment here.

Notably, Charlotte was seen moving confidently through the crowd on her own, rather than staying close to her mother’s guiding hand.

She was launching into the crowd by herself, no longer with her mother’s guiding hand on her shoulder.

Royal fans were quick to share their admiration on X. One person said said: “Love when Princess Charlotte said to their security guard, ‘Can you hold this PLEASE’ then proceeded to go and hug the woman, she’s such well mannered and kind-hearted soul.”

Another wrote: “Oh my goodness this is such a beautiful clip. You can see the way she talks to her RPO too. She said, ‘Can you hold these please’ then said ‘thank you’ before going to hug the lady. She has impeccable manners.”

Jennie said Charlotte didn’t seem to need mum Kate’s “guiding hand” (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

‘No longer with her mother’s guiding hand on her shoulder’

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also shared her thoughts on Charlotte’s Christmas appearance, praising how at ease she seemed.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “The children are an absolute delight to see at occasions like this. I think William and Catherine have done a wonderful job in acclimatising all three children to public life.

“I was struck, in particular, by how confident young Charlotte seemed on Christmas Day.”

Jennie added: “She was launching into the crowd by herself, no longer with her mother’s guiding hand on her shoulder, chatting with the well-wishers who’d gathered, bending down to shake hands with wheelchair users, and even giving one or two members of the crowd a big hug.”

While Charlotte enjoyed chatting to the public, Prince William was never far away.

William was seen supporting his children as they greeted well-wishers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William in ‘protective dad mode’ with Charlotte

In one clip, seen here, Charlotte passed her gifts to a nearby police officer before stepping back to pose for photos with members of the crowd.

Watching closely, William called out: “Charlotte, you okay?”

Read more: Verdict delivered on ‘public reunion’ between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle

With a smile, Charlotte replied: “Yeah.”

The crowd looked thrilled to meet the young princess, and William appeared every bit the proud dad as he kept a watchful eye. A lovely festive moment all round.

Did you like seeing the royals out over the festive period? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.